Apps

Twitter is testing the option to change video playback speeds

Preslav Mladenov
By
0
Twitter is testing the option to change video playback speeds
Twitter announced that it is testing a new option for changing the playback speed of a video, which is just like the playback option on YouTube, Netflix, and other video platforms.

In the tweet from Twitter, we see that the new playback option may appear as a gear icon on top of the currently playing video. When tapped, a menu would appear with speed options varying from 0.25x to 2x, making it exceptionally useful for people who don't have much time to watch videos or for people who need to slow the playback for some reason. Twitter also mentioned that the available speeds might differ based on whether you are watching the video on Android or the web.

Currently, Twitter's playback option is only available on the Android and web versions of the platform, and only certain people have access to it. In the future, the test option will be available for iPhones as well, and at this time, there is no information on when we could expect Twitter to make the new feature available for every Twitter user.

In a statement reported by The Verge, Joseph Nuñez, a spokesperson for Twitter, said that the playback option would be available on 'Tweet Videos, Amplify Videos, Voice Tweets, videos in DMs, and Video Live Replays, depending on their platform.'

I was curious to see if I was one of the users who have access to the new playback speed option, and I indeed have a gear icon when I open a video on Twitter. When I click on the gear button, however, I only find playback speed options ranging from 1x to 2x in the browser version of Twitter and 1x to 1.75x with 200% as the maximum option in the mobile app of the platform.

