 Twitter's feature for blocking accounts that send harmful or abusive tweets is coming to more people - PhoneArena

Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Pre-Order Samsung Galaxy S22 now!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Pre-Order Samsung Galaxy S22 now!

 View
Apps

Twitter's feature for blocking accounts that send harmful or abusive tweets is coming to more people

Preslav Mladenov
By
0
Twitter's feature for blocking accounts that send harmful or abusive tweets is coming to more people
Twitter is expanding the beta testing of its Safety Mode feature to more of its users. In a tweet, Twitter announced that it is extending Safety Mode, a feature that enables Twitter users to temporarily block accounts that send harmful or abusive tweets, to 'several new English-speaking markets.' The goal is, of course, for Twitter to gain more feedback and insights about its Safety Mode feature.


But which are these 'several new English-speaking markets?' Well, Tatiana Britt, a spokesperson from Twitter, told The Verge that Twitter will make Safety Mode available to around 50% of its users in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Ireland, and New Zealand. Previously, there were only around 750 beta users in the Safety Mode beta testing program.

Also, with the beta testing expansion for Safety Mode, Twitter is introducing 'proactive Safety Mode prompts' to the beta testers. With this feature, Twitter's system will 'proactively identify' possible 'harmful or uninvited replies' and will prompt the user to enable Safety Mode.

As for the reason behind Twitter's proactive approach, Britt said, "Since the initial rollout of the Safety Mode beta in September, we've learned that some people want help identifying unwelcome interactions. This update further reduces the burden on people dealing with unwelcome interactions."

In September 2021, Twitter announced the beginning of Safety Mode's beta testing program. The goal of Safety Mode is to reduce disruptive interactions on the platform. Users can activate Safety Mode to block accounts that use potentially harmful language or send repetitive and unwanted replies or mentions for seven days.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Behold the exclusive Galaxy S22 Ultra Mercedes-Benz and fashion editions
by Daniel Petrov,  0
Behold the exclusive Galaxy S22 Ultra Mercedes-Benz and fashion editions
Sony's newest true wireless earbuds are undoubtedly its quirkiest yet
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Sony's newest true wireless earbuds are undoubtedly its quirkiest yet
Apple Podcast to get useful filtering options with iOS 15.4
by Iskra Petrova,  0
Apple Podcast to get useful filtering options with iOS 15.4
Apple's noise-cancelling Beats Fit Pro are on sale at a killer price with full warranty included
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Apple's noise-cancelling Beats Fit Pro are on sale at a killer price with full warranty included
-$60
Oppo will partner with Hasselblad for the camera system on the Find X5 series
by Iskra Petrova,  0
Oppo will partner with Hasselblad for the camera system on the Find X5 series
Driver runs over the Galaxy S22 Ultra's new Armor Aluminum frame to test its durability
by Daniel Petrov,  1
Driver runs over the Galaxy S22 Ultra's new Armor Aluminum frame to test its durability
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless