Twitter's feature for blocking accounts that send harmful or abusive tweets is coming to more people

Remember when we began testing a new feature called Safety Mode? After months of feedback from beta users, we’re excited to expand this to some of you in several new English-speaking markets to gain more feedback and insights. https://t.co/8TM7S5Zfujpic.twitter.com/AqVOUwyNQv — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) February 15, 2022





Since the initial rollout of the Safety Mode beta in September, we've learned that some people want help identifying unwelcome interactions. This update further reduces the burden on people dealing with unwelcome interactions.

But which are these 'several new English-speaking markets?' Well, Tatiana Britt, a spokesperson from Twitter, told The Verge that Twitter will make Safety Mode available to around 50% of its users in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Ireland, and New Zealand. Previously, there were only around 750 beta users in the Safety Mode beta testing program.Also, with the beta testing expansion for Safety Mode, Twitter is introducing 'proactive Safety Mode prompts' to the beta testers. With this feature, Twitter's system will 'proactively identify' possible 'harmful or uninvited replies' and will prompt the user to enable Safety Mode.As for the reason behind Twitter's proactive approach, Britt said, "In September 2021, Twitter announced the beginning of Safety Mode's beta testing program. The goal of Safety Mode is to reduce disruptive interactions on the platform. Users can activate Safety Mode to block accounts that use potentially harmful language or send repetitive and unwanted replies or mentions for seven days.