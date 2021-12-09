Twitter testing one-time warnings to photos and vids, as well as a TikTok-like "Explore" tab

Twitter tests one-time warnings for photos and videos

If you fail to include a warning for a post of yours, Twitter will rely on users to determine whether or not it contains sensitive content, as it's done before this option. This means that users will still be able to report your content, and based on these reports, the social media platform will determine whether or not your post should have a warning.







People use Twitter to discuss what’s happening in the world, which sometimes means sharing unsettling or sensitive content. We’re testing an option for some of you to add one-time warnings to photos and videos you Tweet out, to help those who might want the warning. pic.twitter.com/LCUA5QCoOV — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) December 7, 2021



Twitter also tests a redesigned Explore tab

Additionally, Twitter has announced that a new Explore tab will be available for testing for some users in certain countries. The test is available for users who use Twitter in English on both Android and iOS mobile operating systems.







