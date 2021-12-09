Twitter testing one-time warnings to photos and vids, as well as a TikTok-like "Explore" tab

Twitter testing one-time warnings to photos and vids, as well as a TikTok-like "Explore" tab0
The app is now testing an option for you to add a one-time warning on photos and videos you tweet. These warnings may serve the users you want to warn about your published content for whatever reason (for example, you may use this feature for things like trigger warnings).
When you upload an image to Twitter, you will be able to click on the three dots, then the little flag on the lower right-hand corner and you will be able to check a box to fit your content. For example, the options for sensitive content are "Nudity", "Violence", or just "Sensitive".
People use Twitter to discuss what’s happening in the world, which sometimes means sharing unsettling or sensitive content. We’re testing an option for some of you to add one-time warnings to photos and videos you Tweet out, to help those who might want the warning. pic.twitter.com/LCUA5QCoOV— Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) December 7, 2021
Twitter also tests a redesigned Explore tab
Basically, the test is a revamped Explore tab, that looks quite like the crazy-popular video sharing platform TikTok. The Explore section on Twitter will have a "For You" tab and a "Trending" tab with this new design. Of course, you will still be able to reply, retweet, like, and share the content that's displayed there.
The company has not given any specifics of how this Explore section will work, but it seems that it will be quite similar to TikTok so you will be able to swipe between new content.
At the moment, it is unclear when these two features will be available to the general public. Both of them are currently in their testing period and are available only to a specific set of users, and it is always possible the social media platform could decide to not implement them for the global user base, so keep that in mind.