iOS Apps

Twitter brings Super Follows to everyone with an iPhone

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
Twitter brings Super Follows to everyone with an iPhone
Twitter announced it has begun testing a new monetization feature aimed at Twitter iOS users in early September. The so-called Super Follows feature is meant to allow Twitter users with more than 10,000 followers to earn a monthly revenue by offering an extra level of content and interaction as a monthly subscription.

Initially, Super Follows was only available to select users in the US and Canada, but starting today, all Twitter users on iOS will have access to the new feature. As mentioned earlier, if you’re a Twitter user with more than 10k followers and you live in the United States, you can apply to become a “super followed” content creator.

There are three types of monthly subscriptions content creators can choose to offer to their followers: $2.99, $4.99, and $9.99. You don’t have to be in the United States to “super follow” someone, but you must have an iPhone to be able to use the feature.

According to Twitter, content creators can earn up to 97% of the revenue from Super Follows subscriptions, as the company won’t take more than 3% share until you exceed $50,000 in lifetime earnings. After that point, Twitter’s share will increase up to 20% of future earnings.

