Twitter brings Super Follows to everyone with an iPhone

Twitter announced it has begun testing a new monetization feature aimed at Twitter iOS users in early September. The so-called Super Follows feature is meant to allow Twitter users with more than 10,000 followers to earn a monthly revenue by offering an extra level of content and interaction as a monthly subscription.Initially, Super Follows was only available to select users in the US and Canada, but starting today , all Twitter users on iOS will have access to the new feature. As mentioned earlier, if you’re a Twitter user with more than 10k followers and you live in the United States, you can apply to become a “super followed” content creator.There are three types of monthly subscriptions content creators can choose to offer to their followers: $2.99, $4.99, and $9.99. You don’t have to be in the United States to “super follow” someone, but you must have an iPhone to be able to use the feature.According to Twitter , content creators can earn up to 97% of the revenue from Super Follows subscriptions, as the company won’t take more than 3% share until you exceed $50,000 in lifetime earnings. After that point, Twitter’s share will increase up to 20% of future earnings.