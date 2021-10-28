Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

iPhone 13 Pro Max + unlimited data plan

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

iPhone 13 Pro Max + unlimited data plan

 View
iOS Apps

Twitter users get the ability to record and share Spaces on iPhone

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
Twitter users get the ability to record and share Spaces on iPhone
If you’ve been using Spaces on Twitter, you’ll be happy to know that the feature has just been improved with the addition of the ability to record and share them. For the time being, the new and improved Spaces are available for some Twitter users on iPhone, but the new enhancements will slowly expand to all other users in the coming weeks.

Starting today, some Twitter hosts will be able to record Spaces and share them across the social network, further extending the value of their work beyond live sessions. On top of that, followers will now be able to replay any of these recorded Spaces how many times they wish, as well as share them via their timelines.

Using the new record Spaces features is quite easy, as you’ll only need to enable the “Record Space” setting before launching your content on the internet. Everyone participating will see a red REC button that will appear in the Space window, so they’ll know it’s being recorded.

Space recordings will be kept for 30 days after the initial broadcast, so hosts and their followers will be able to share them on Twitter. Although hosts can delete their recorded Spaces at any time they wish, Twitter will still keep a copy for 30-120 days.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Latest News

Gameloft’s Heroes of the Dark Out now on iPhone and Android
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Gameloft’s Heroes of the Dark Out now on iPhone and Android
Facebook has a new corporate name and a new philosophy
by Alan Friedman,  0
Facebook has a new corporate name and a new philosophy
Apple reports a 47% hike in iPhone sales for the fiscal fourth quarter
by Alan Friedman,  0
Apple reports a 47% hike in iPhone sales for the fiscal fourth quarter
Fitbit Sense and Versa 3 updated with status indicators, outdoor exercise mode
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Fitbit Sense and Versa 3 updated with status indicators, outdoor exercise mode
Intel CEO says company will regain process leadership from TSMC and Samsung by 2025
by Alan Friedman,  2
Intel CEO says company will regain process leadership from TSMC and Samsung by 2025
Google Fi is fi-nally getting end-to-end encryption for phone calls (on Android)
by Adrian Diaconescu,  1
Google Fi is fi-nally getting end-to-end encryption for phone calls (on Android)
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless