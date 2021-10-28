Twitter users get the ability to record and share Spaces on iPhone

If you’ve been using Spaces on Twitter
, you’ll be happy to know that the feature has just been improved with the addition of the ability to record and share them. For the time being, the new and improved Spaces are available for some Twitter users on iPhone, but the new enhancements will slowly expand to all other users in the coming weeks.Starting today
, some Twitter hosts will be able to record Spaces and share them across the social network, further extending the value of their work beyond live sessions. On top of that, followers will now be able to replay any of these recorded Spaces how many times they wish, as well as share them via their timelines.
Using the new record Spaces features is quite easy, as you’ll only need to enable the “Record Space
” setting before launching your content on the internet. Everyone participating will see a red REC button that will appear in the Space window, so they’ll know it’s being recorded.
Space recordings will be kept for 30 days after the initial broadcast, so hosts and their followers will be able to share them on Twitter
. Although hosts can delete their recorded Spaces at any time they wish, Twitter will still keep a copy for 30-120 days.