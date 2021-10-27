You will be able to customize your Twitter app navigation bar soon

You will be able to customize your Twitter navigation bar

Currently, the navigation bar on the Twitter app shows Home, Search, Notifications, and Messages icons by default. However, new features such as Spaces and Communities are making the navigation bar feel a bit crowded. With the new customization option, you will be able to choose which ones you want on the navigation bar. This feature is currently under development and is not yet available to the public.







New features and features in the work for Twitter



Another useful feature that the social media platform launched recently is the possibility to remove followers without actually blocking them . The feature was under development for quite some time, and now it is in a test phase on the web. It allows you to edit your followers' list without blocking anyone, which is a welcome change if you don't want to create hostility between you and the other party (something that blocking them can actually do) and you just want to restrict your circle.





