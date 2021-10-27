You will be able to customize your Twitter app navigation bar soon

You will be able to customize your Twitter app navigation bar soon0
You will be able to customize your Twitter navigation bar
According to Paluzzi, who is known for discovering hidden features or features in the works for social media apps and other social networks, you will be able to customize the navigation bar on the Twitter app, but you cannot have fewer than two tabs or more than five (home + five custom tabs).
Currently, the navigation bar on the Twitter app shows Home, Search, Notifications, and Messages icons by default. However, new features such as Spaces and Communities are making the navigation bar feel a bit crowded. With the new customization option, you will be able to choose which ones you want on the navigation bar. This feature is currently under development and is not yet available to the public.
Additionally, you will be able to have tabs to access Lists, Bookmarks, Profile, and Monetization. The Home icon will reportedly be the only one of them that is mandatory and cannot be removed or replaced with something else.
However, there is a possibility this new customization option will not be available to all users, but according to Paluzzi's findings, it could be reserved for people with subscriptions to Twitter Blue. Twitter Blue costs $2.99 per month and gives you access to additional features on the app.
New features and features in the work for Twitter
Twitter has been investing a lot of effort recently in developing new features for the popular social media platform. It has also been releasing some interesting and quite useful features as well.
Recently, we reported on the now publicly available possibility for every user to host a Twitter Space. Spaces is a relatively new feature, launched at the beginning of the year when apps like Clubhouse were gaining traction, and it allows you to host an audio conversation with your followers. Before the recent update, hosting a Twitter Space was a feature reserved for those of you who had more than 600 followers, but now anyone can host a Space, irrelevant of how many followers they have.
This feature is currently rolling out to users on Android and iOS.
Another useful feature that the social media platform launched recently is the possibility to remove followers without actually blocking them. The feature was under development for quite some time, and now it is in a test phase on the web. It allows you to edit your followers' list without blocking anyone, which is a welcome change if you don't want to create hostility between you and the other party (something that blocking them can actually do) and you just want to restrict your circle.
Among the other useful features that Twitter users will be getting is an interesting heads-up warning when a conversation on Twitter is getting heated. This feature aims to transform the social media platform into a better place to have open and useful conversations and to remind people to behave like people despite the fact that they are online.
Additionally, further improving the experience on Twitter is the Safety Mode feature, which can automatically restrict accounts if it determines they are being potentially harmful to you. The Safety Mode feature is currently launched to a limited group of people with a wider rollout planned for some time in the near future.