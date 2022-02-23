You can now use Ethereum to tip your favorite Twitter creator

“Have you set up Tips on your profile yet so it's easy for people to show their support? Yes: Cool, we’ve added Paga, Barter by Flutterwave, Paytm, and the option to add your Ethereum address,”







There’s also a link to the



If you have some Ethereum stashed away, and you want to show your support to your favorite Twitter creator, you can add your Ethereum wallet address and send some hashes his way. Previously, Twitter reiterated that it doesn’t take any commissions on these transactions. There’s also a link to the “Tips&Tipping” FAQ page , so users can deepdive into the feature. The TL;DR version is that anyone 18 years or older can enable tips on their profile to receive cash and now - cryptocurrency.If you have some Ethereum stashed away, and you want to show your support to your favorite Twitter creator, you can add your Ethereum wallet address and send some hashes his way. Previously, Twitter reiterated that it doesn’t take any commissions on these transactions.





Also Read:

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up