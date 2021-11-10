Twitter Blue launches in the US and New Zealand: enjoy "Undo Tweet" and ad-free articles

Twitter Blue now launching in the US

Another useful feature that Twitter Blue brings is the possibility to enjoy ad-free articles. This change also comes with the fact that a portion of the revenue from Twitter Blue is committed to supporting publishers and free press, and this way, publisher partners of Twitter can make more than what they could make with ad-supported articles. And, of course, the change improves the experience for readers, while at the same time they get the chance to support journalism.







And last but not least, Twitter Blue members get to enjoy the Twitter Blue Labs. This option lets you get early access to features that the social media platform is currently testing. Of course, the tested features might end up available to everyone on Twitter, or be reserved as an exclusive Twitter Blue feature, or even be abandoned based on feedback from Twitter Blue subscribers.







