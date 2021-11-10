Twitter Blue launches in the US and New Zealand: enjoy "Undo Tweet" and ad-free articles

Twitter Blue launches in the US and New Zealand: enjoy "Undo Tweet" and ad-free articles0
The subscription costs $2.99 per month for US users. It had initially rolled out only to iOS users in Australia and Canada back in June, but it is now rolling out to US and New Zealand users as well. It allows you to undo a tweet, enjoy ad-free news articles, and customize your Twitter app.
Additionally, subscribers get access to Reader, which is a view that turns long threads in a Twitter conversation into an easier-to-read view. Reader allows you to also change the text size within the view so you can enjoy the most comfortable tweet-convo-catching-up experience.
Another useful feature that Twitter Blue brings is the possibility to enjoy ad-free articles. This change also comes with the fact that a portion of the revenue from Twitter Blue is committed to supporting publishers and free press, and this way, publisher partners of Twitter can make more than what they could make with ad-supported articles. And, of course, the change improves the experience for readers, while at the same time they get the chance to support journalism.
On top of that, Twitter Blue subscribers can enjoy a Top Articles section in the app. This feature allows you to easily check out what the most-shared articles in your network for the last 24 hours are, in order to easily know what is important in your Twitter community.
On the other hand, Twitter Blue gives you more options to customize your experience. With the paid subscription, you get exclusive app icons, colorful themes, and Bookmark Folders. Additionally, you will get to enjoy Custom Navigation: this allows you to modify the navigation bar for quick access to the places on Twitter that you would visit the most often.
And last but not least, Twitter Blue members get to enjoy the Twitter Blue Labs. This option lets you get early access to features that the social media platform is currently testing. Of course, the tested features might end up available to everyone on Twitter, or be reserved as an exclusive Twitter Blue feature, or even be abandoned based on feedback from Twitter Blue subscribers.
The features you will be able to test will, understandably, change often. Currently, subscribers of Twitter Blue will be able to test uploading longer-duration videos of up to 10 minutes. The feature is called Longer Video Uploads, and it is an improvement from the previous 2 minutes upload limit for Twitter. You will also be able to test Pinned Conversations for your direct messages.
Currently, users in the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand can subscribe to Twitter Blue. This can be done via Twitter's main menu. For the US, the subscription price of Twitter Blue is just $2.99 a month. Users in New Zealand can subscribe for NZ$ 4.49 a month. Earlier, Twitter Blue was launched in Canada and Australia. There, the prices for the monthly subscription are respectively $3.49 CAD and $4.49 AUD.
The subscription is currently available on iOS devices, Android devices, and Twitter on the web in the four countries mentioned above.