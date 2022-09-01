Twitter says it is now testing the feature that is most demanded by users
Did you ever post a tweet and realize that you've made a huge mistake? Without an edit button, there is nothing that Twitter users can do except delete the post and write it again. However, most Twitter members aren't interested in having to re-type a tweet. But Twitter posted a blog today in which it says that it is internally testing a new feature called Edit Tweet which will be limited at first to Twitter Blue subscribers.
It is no surprise that an edit function has been the number one wish from Twitter users since most other social media apps offer some editing capabilities; what good is a social media app if you accidentally push out a missive that has the point you're trying to make covered up by typing miscues? According to Twitter, "Edit Tweet is a feature that lets people make changes to their Tweet after it’s been published. Think of it as a short period of time to do things like fix typos, add missed tags, and more."
For the initial test, Twitter will allow tweets to be edited multiple times during a 30-minute time period following the publication of a tweet. Subscribers will be able to determine which messages have been edited because these tweets will carry an icon, a timestamp, and a label to alert users that a particular post has been modified. Users will be able to view the original tweet and other edits made to it by tapping on the label which pulls up that tweet's Edit History.
"We’ll also be paying close attention to how the feature impacts the way people read, write, and engage with Tweets," Twitter states in the blog post. The company adds that it wants tweeting to "feel more approachable and less stressful. You should be able to participate in the conversation in a way that makes sense to you, and we’ll keep working on ways that make it feel effortless to do just that."
With Twitter shares currently trading at $38.71, investors have already priced into the stock the extremely low likelihood that Musk will consummate the transaction. Both Musk and Twitter are arguing over the scope of Musk's demands in the Discovery phase of the pre-trial which is when both sides turn over material, including documents, pertinent to the trial.
Twitter claims that Musk is asking for huge amounts of information that are not relevant to the main issue of the litigation. That issue is whether Musk violated the contract he signed with Twitter to purchase the firm. Most contracts of this type include a break-up fee that is paid by the party pulling out of the deal. Musk's deal with Twitter calls for him to pay the company $1 billion if he doesn't follow through with the acquisition. Musk has already said that he will refuse to pay it.
The number one request from Twitter users is for a feature that allows users to edit tweets
This is what an edited Tweet will look like. Note the timestamp and the icon at the bottom of the tweet
Later this month (it now is September folks!) subscribers to Twitter Blue will get the first shot at using Edit Tweet. Early access to new features is one of the things that Twitter Blue subscribers pay $4.99 a month for. Making the testing even more selective, the feature will not only be exclusive to Twitter Blue users, it will be tested in one country only at first and as Twitter sees how people are using Edit Tweet, it will expand the testing to other countries.
Twitter will also have its hands full with its lawsuit against Elon Musk and his countersuit
Meanwhile, all eyes will be on the Delaware Court of Chancery for five days starting on October 17th. Twitter is suing the richest man in the world, multi-billionaire Elon Musk, for rescinding his $44 billion, $54.20 a share takeover bid for Twitter. Musk, who is countersuing, alleges that Twitter misrepresented to him the number of fake accounts on Twitter that are controlled by "Bots."
