iOS Android Apps

Twitter starts showing previews for Instagram links

Mariyan Slavov
By
0
Twitter starts showing previews for Instagram links
Another quality of life improvement is coming to Twitter users. The social network has started rolling out “preview cards” for links coming from Instagram. Basically, you won’t need to tap on an Instagram link to see where it leads anymore.

What would happen instead is you’ll see a small thumbnail of the image you’d get following the link. That’s pretty useful and will save people the hassle of tapping on unworthy links, so to speak. This new feature will also keep Twitter users stay on… Twitter.

The interesting part is that Twitter had a photo integration feature but in 2012 it vanished without a trace. It’s been almost 10 years since the social network thought about bringing something similar back.

It’s actually pretty logical - Twitter doesn’t want to pull images from other competing social networks and would rather prefer users posting the files right on its service. Apparently, this isn’t an issue anymore.

Twitter hasn’t shared any official reason behind the move yet but it’s a nice improvement for all social media fans out there.

