Twitter starts showing previews for Instagram links

Twitter starts showing previews for Instagram links0
What would happen instead is you’ll see a small thumbnail of the image you’d get following the link. That’s pretty useful and will save people the hassle of tapping on unworthy links, so to speak. This new feature will also keep Twitter users stay on… Twitter.
It’s actually pretty logical - Twitter doesn’t want to pull images from other competing social networks and would rather prefer users posting the files right on its service. Apparently, this isn’t an issue anymore.
Read More: