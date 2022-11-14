 Vote now: What's going to happen with Twitter under Elon Musk? - PhoneArena
Vote now: What's going to happen with Twitter under Elon Musk?

Vote now: What’s going to happen with Twitter under Elon Musk?
Time to stir the metaphorical pot once more. Elon Musk and Twitter! Go! One of the biggest acquisitions of the decade, and lots of unknowns to go with it.

Elon is a controversial figure to say the least, and even though we can’t deny his abilities to turn dirt into gold, and also push the industry in the desired direction (look how Tesla got everybody on the electric train), there’s a long history of lawsuits, and other mishaps on Elon’s CV.

Some people say that Twitter has been on a steady decline during the past few years but the figures say otherwise. In 2021 Twitter generated $5 billion in revenue, and looking at the graph below, it’s clear that the social network is actually looking quite healthy.

Musk has a history of flipping companies to turn profit and that might be the case with Twitter, if we put aside all the big talk about freedom of speech and making Twitter great again (sorry, couldn’t resist).

The moment Musk got full control and the acquisition has passed court, the layoffs began. Again, we can’t know for sure if it’s meant to draw media attention and let Musk hang out in the headlines a bit longer, or it’s a genuine move to save money and reshape Twitter.

As people have said time and again - with Musk you simply don’t know. What do you think about it? Do you think Musk is going to ruin Twitter (and his multibillion investment?) or turn profit again in a pump and dump scheme? Or maybe there’s some truth into that idea of reshaping the social media landscape and making it free of bots, lobbyists, trolls and other negative values in this equation?

Vote in our poll and please share your thoughts in the comments below.

What will happen to Twitter under Elon Musk?

