Save up to $750 on Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Twitter flies into a possible financial headache, as it leaves the EU’s code against disinformation

Apps
1
Twitter flies into a possible financial headache, as it leaves the EU’s code against disinformatio
I’m not sure when the digital age started, but I’m certain that we’re all living in it today. Most of us are carrying pocket PCs in the form of some of the best smartphones out there and we’re almost terminally online.

While that certainly has its advantages, one of the biggest disadvantages — which in recent years has gathered even more traction, thanks to the rise of AI — is disinformation. What may start out as a little joke or white lie may grow into a monster of its own online that is severely difficult to combat.

But us humans, we’re good at regulating things! So institutions like the EU stepped in with things such as the Code of Practice against disinformation as a tool for self-regulation for those, who are especially vulnerable to disinformation, such as social media platforms.

But what happens when one of the biggest players like Twitter outright leaves the pact?



Well, you get a Tweet from Thierry Breton – EU commissioner extraordinaire – stating “You can run, but you can’t hide”. Said Tweet was first spotted by TechCrunch and serves to say that even if Twitter has officially fled from the Pact, that doesn’t remove its obligations to it.

As Engadget details, a key part of this story is that Twitter signed the EU’s pact before Musk’s takeover last year. But here’s the thing: while the EU can’t force you to join the pact, it can punish you for leaving it.

This can lead to fines up to 10% of Twitter’s global annual turnover for infractions with an additional 20% for repeat instances for not sticking to the agreement. And by the looks of things, Mr. Breton certainly sees these fines as part of Twitter’s possible future.

Of course, nothing is final yet. Given that Twitter is one of the largest online platforms — and the first to step out of the pact — it will be interesting to see how things play out. As of now, Musk hasn’t commented on the situation, but we’re eager to hear out his motivation for this as well.

Popular stories

Massive Lenovo Tab Extreme with keyboard, pen, and fast charger scores a huge US launch discount
Massive Lenovo Tab Extreme with keyboard, pen, and fast charger scores a huge US launch discount
Office-ready Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is on sale at a killer discount
Office-ready Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is on sale at a killer discount
Samsung trims big bucks off the price of the flawless Galaxy S23 Plus (512GB)
Samsung trims big bucks off the price of the flawless Galaxy S23 Plus (512GB)
Inexpensive tool can be used to easily break into Android phones
Inexpensive tool can be used to easily break into Android phones
Best Buy marks down the price of Surface Pro 9 and adds in a free keyboard
Best Buy marks down the price of Surface Pro 9 and adds in a free keyboard
Samsung is back with another phenomenal Galaxy S23 Ultra deal in time for Memorial Day
Samsung is back with another phenomenal Galaxy S23 Ultra deal in time for Memorial Day
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Samsung's flexible Galaxy Z Flip 3 can be yours for an incredible $180: here's how
Samsung's flexible Galaxy Z Flip 3 can be yours for an incredible $180: here's how
Viber and Spotify team up to provide a discount on Premium so that you can rock out with friends
Viber and Spotify team up to provide a discount on Premium so that you can rock out with friends
Google owes millions after it lost a decade-long legal battle
Google owes millions after it lost a decade-long legal battle
Twitter flies into a possible financial headache, as it leaves the EU’s code against disinformation
Twitter flies into a possible financial headache, as it leaves the EU’s code against disinformation
The delightful OnePlus Pad is half-off when purchased alongside a OnePlus 11
The delightful OnePlus Pad is half-off when purchased alongside a OnePlus 11
OnePlus Nord N30 5G spotted on GeekBench running Snapdragon 695
OnePlus Nord N30 5G spotted on GeekBench running Snapdragon 695
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless