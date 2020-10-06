Twitter begins testing new grouped follow feature on Android





Today, the social media platform Twitter is constantly testing out new features across its mobile apps. Most recently it made some changes to its automated cropping feature and started testing a ' read before sharing ' prompt on iOS.Today, the social media platform has announced another test.

Twitter wants you to follow more people

Available to a select number of Twitter for Android users, the latest Twitter feature involves a suggestion to follow a group of relevant accounts on the profile page of someone you’ve just followed.



The accounts can all be followed at once with a simple tap, or users can choose to remove the ones they aren’t interested in. Twitter’s algorithm presumably generates the list of accounts based on what content each one shares.



The feature replaces the existing suggestion box which lists three users and provides the option to see more relevant accounts.



Twitter has provided no further information about the test, but if it proves popular among users the feature could eventually makes it way over to iOS through testing before expanding to all users.



