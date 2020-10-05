Get the New Galaxy S20+ 5G for $1000

Google

Facebook, Google, and Twitter CEOs to appear before Congress regarding antitrust issues on October 28

Iskra Petrova
by Iskra Petrova
Oct 05, 2020, 6:59 AM
Facebook, Google, and Twitter CEOs to appear before Congress regarding antitrust issues on October 28
On October 28, 2020, CEOs of Google, Facebook, and Twitter are going to testify virtually before Congress on antitrust issues, more specifically data privacy and media consolidation, reports The Verge. Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg have all agreed to testify before the Senate Commerce Committee.

The three CEOs have agreed to testify voluntarily, although one day earlier, the committee had voted to issue subpoenas, to order them to appear to the hearing.

These hearings are not a rarity these days. In July, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Google CEO Pichai, and Apple CEO Tim Cook appeared on another such hearing, regarding antitrust concerns.

This time, the hearing will reportedly focus on protections to websites under Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, along with addressing data privacy issues and media consolidation.


The aforementioned Section 230 prevents interactive computer services, such as social media websites, for being held responsible as a publisher of third-party content. This means that Section 230 protects websites from lawsuits in case a user posts something illegal, although an exception to the rule is the case of someone posting misinformation on one of these social media sites.

