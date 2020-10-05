Facebook, Google, and Twitter CEOs to appear before Congress regarding antitrust issues on October 28

These hearings are not a rarity these days. In July, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Google CEO Pichai, and Apple CEO Tim Cook appeared on another such hearing, regarding antitrust concerns.







This time, the hearing will reportedly focus on protections to websites under Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, along with addressing data privacy issues and media consolidation.







.@Jack has voluntarily agreed to testify virtually before the @SenateCommerce Committee on October 28 — less than a week before the US Presidential Election.



It must be constructive & focused on what matters most to the American people: how we work together to protect elections — Twitter Public Policy (@Policy) October 2, 2020

