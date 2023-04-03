Pre-order the new Samsung Galaxy A54!

Twitter Blue is now finalized, but checkmarks haven't changed much

Apps
1
Twitter Blue is now finalized, but checkmarks haven't changed much
So, Twitter Blue — Musk’s alternative to the valuable verified checkmark of the social platform — launched a while back, but its terms finalized just in time for April Fools. What was supposed to be a restart for the verified system, however, resulted in utter confusion.

Here is what users were expecting to happen on April 1, 2023: anyone who has not signed up for Twitter blue, regardless of if they’ve previously earned a verified checkmark, would no longer have a checkmark. Until they subscribe to Twitter blue.

But imagine everyone’s shock when the world woke up to find that the blue checkmark’s description was changed to: “This account is verified because it’s subscribed to Twitter blue or is a legacy verified account”. So does this mean that legacy checkmarks were never going to go away after all?

In all honesty, no one knows and Elon Musk doesn’t seem very interested in explaining things.


Influencers on the platform were quick to admit if they’ve paid for the sub or not. Some of them did so out of fear of backlash, as they’d previously taken a stance against the subscription model, only for their followers to see that the blue checkmark is still there. But in reality, these people haven’t gone against their word: it's just that the terms were unclear, to say the least.

Furthermore, this impacted Golden checkmarks too — like the blue ones, but for official organizations — as some profiles seemingly retained theirs without having paid up either. The New York Times is an example, as its profile Tweeted out a jab, which pointed out the inconsistency.

And here is where it gets spicy: Elon pulled a “hold my beer” and outright removed the publication’s Gold checkmark seemingly manually. Which in turn spiraled into an argument in typical internet fashion.

And just for a bit of context, gold checkmarks are quite more costly when compared to their blue counterparts. Twitter requires each organization to pay $1,000 for its primary profile, and then an additional per-user fee for each “company” profile.

While all of this doesn’t mean that Twitter blue is outright or literally canceled, it does shift perspective. What happens to those who had legacy checkmarks but paid for blue anyway? What about owners of blue, who had it in them to earn legacy checkmarks? Would they have paid at all if they had the option to work for it?

Food for thought. And Twitter’s competition.

Popular stories

Amazon deal makes the cheap Galaxy Tab A7 Lite even cheaper
Amazon deal makes the cheap Galaxy Tab A7 Lite even cheaper
Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, and Pixel Fold: Something strange is happening with Google’s new Android phones
Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, and Pixel Fold: Something strange is happening with Google’s new Android phones
Unbelievable! $200 Pixel 6 and $300 Pixel 6 Pro: Google kills Samsung, Apple in old flagship race
Unbelievable! $200 Pixel 6 and $300 Pixel 6 Pro: Google kills Samsung, Apple in old flagship race
Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 crush Samsung's latest flagships in leaked benchmarks
Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 crush Samsung's latest flagships in leaked benchmarks
Google Fi’s latest offer has both Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 7 available for free (trade-in required)
Google Fi’s latest offer has both Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 7 available for free (trade-in required)
Walmart makes the 120Hz Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Gen 2 mid-ranger cheaper than ever before
Walmart makes the 120Hz Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Gen 2 mid-ranger cheaper than ever before
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Sony's noise-cancelling WF-C700N earbuds get an official release date and price
Sony's noise-cancelling WF-C700N earbuds get an official release date and price
Mint Mobile boosts its data plans starting next week
Mint Mobile boosts its data plans starting next week
Reduce your stress directly from home with Virgin Media's new exercise classes this April
Reduce your stress directly from home with Virgin Media's new exercise classes this April
Twitter Blue is now finalized, but checkmarks haven't changed much
Twitter Blue is now finalized, but checkmarks haven't changed much
Amazon has two beautiful Fossil Gen 6 smartwatches on sale at new record low prices
Amazon has two beautiful Fossil Gen 6 smartwatches on sale at new record low prices
How to turn on and off the flashlight on iPhone 13: a step-by-step guide
How to turn on and off the flashlight on iPhone 13: a step-by-step guide
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless