Pre-order the new Samsung Galaxy A54!

A Twitter competitor is offering checkmarks to all that may lose them in April

Apps
1
A Twitter competitor is offering checkmarks to all that may lose them in April
Twitter is in a turbulent period of growth, thanks to all of the changes that Elon Musk is making to the social media platform. But the competition — which is ever growing — is taking all of this as an opportunity to increase their user bases substantially.

Twitter Blue — the subscription service that grants users the ever-coveted blue checkmark — has launched, but its full effects are due on April 1. Just in time for April fools, everyone who has earned a checkmark will be forced to pay in order to keep it. Quite the number, eh?

But ex-Twitter employees aren’t just sitting around, doing nothing about it. The company’s previous CEO is launching his own version of Twitter, called Bluesky. But while that platform is still under development, T2 — an invite-only alternative, also founded by Twitter employees — has rushed to launch in order to seize this unique opportunity.



So, T2’s plan is pretty simple: the platform is offering a free verified checkmark on their service, to anyone, who has previously earned it on Twitter. Naturally, this is a limited time offer, as after the upcoming changes, that data won’t be available anymore. This also means that anyone who’s taken advantage of Twitter Blue won’t make the cut in T2’s eyes.

An important note here is that this will carry over for anyone, who is still on the T2 waitlist too. Said wait may be worth it too, as the company has been teasing some upcoming changes. A redesign, for starters, and other milestones too, introduced by the newly-onboarded ex-Discord exec, who is acting as T2’s CTO (chief technology officer).

It will take quite a lot of time, effort and updates to get anywhere near Twitter’s core user base, but providing something of immense value for free is a great way to lure users in. After all, possibly thousands will be losing their checkmark in less than a day. Why not gain something out of it? After all, it’s free.

Popular stories

Amazon deal makes the cheap Galaxy Tab A7 Lite even cheaper
Amazon deal makes the cheap Galaxy Tab A7 Lite even cheaper
Samsung's marvelous Galaxy Z Fold 3 can now be yours for as little as $300 with no trade-in
Samsung's marvelous Galaxy Z Fold 3 can now be yours for as little as $300 with no trade-in
Unbelievable! $200 Pixel 6 and $300 Pixel 6 Pro: Google kills Samsung, Apple in old flagship race
Unbelievable! $200 Pixel 6 and $300 Pixel 6 Pro: Google kills Samsung, Apple in old flagship race
Walmart makes the 120Hz Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Gen 2 mid-ranger cheaper than ever before
Walmart makes the 120Hz Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Gen 2 mid-ranger cheaper than ever before
Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 crush Samsung's latest flagships in leaked benchmarks
Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 crush Samsung's latest flagships in leaked benchmarks
Google explains why it feels sorry for iPhone users stuck with iMessage
Google explains why it feels sorry for iPhone users stuck with iMessage
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Images of Sony's rumored WF-C700 mid-range earbuds leak along with a blue variant of the WH-1000XM5s
Images of Sony's rumored WF-C700 mid-range earbuds leak along with a blue variant of the WH-1000XM5s
iPhone 15 Pro solid-state buttons could feature sensitivity toggle to work with gloves and cases
iPhone 15 Pro solid-state buttons could feature sensitivity toggle to work with gloves and cases
Brightest phone displays test: Oppo Find X6 Pro vs Galaxy S23 Ultra vs iPhone 14 Pro Max
Brightest phone displays test: Oppo Find X6 Pro vs Galaxy S23 Ultra vs iPhone 14 Pro Max
Samsung rides Galaxy S23 series success to beat Apple in February smartphone sales
Samsung rides Galaxy S23 series success to beat Apple in February smartphone sales
One UI 5.1 rolling out to the Galaxy Tab S8 series in the US
One UI 5.1 rolling out to the Galaxy Tab S8 series in the US
Vote now: What's your favorite type of headphones?
Vote now: What's your favorite type of headphones?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless