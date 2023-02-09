Twitter Blue ups the character limit to 4,000 in a bid to attract more subscribers





Twitter needs to step up its game to make Twitter Blue more appealing. With only 180,000 subscribers in the US and about 290,000 worldwide as of mid-January, the platform needs to attract more enthusiastic users if it wants to reach Elon Musk's goal.The aforementioned goal is to generate half of Twitter's revenue from subscriptions, but with Twitter Blue bringing in an estimated $27.8 million per year, it falls way short of the target. Musk is reportedly thinking about adding a higher membership level that would let people browse without seeing ads. This would help the network make more money from subscriptions.