Twitter Blue ups the character limit to 4,000 in a bid to attract more subscribers

Twitter Blue just got even cooler with a new feature that lets US members post tweets up to 4,000 characters long. No need to write a bunch of tweets just to share your thoughts—just write one long one! If this sounds familiar, it's because such features have been proposed many times over the years The new character limit is now live for Blue subscribers in the US , and even if you're not a Twitter Blue member, you can still reply to and quote these long tweets. But don't worry, if a tweet is longer than 280 characters, you won't get overwhelmed; you can just hit the "show more" prompt to see the rest.Twitter Blue costs $8 a month or $84 a year, and while it might not make you switch from other social networks like Facebook or Mastodon that already have long posts, it could be a lifesaver if you want to share the same post on multiple platforms without having to shorten it.