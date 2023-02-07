Without more U.S. subscribers to Twitter Blue, Musk might consider bankruptcy after all





Twitter Blue costs $8 per month or $7 per month if you pay for an annual subscription. A subscription allows you to add a blue checkmark to your account and gives you early access to new features including the Edit Tweet feature that allows subscribers to edit a tweet after posting it. Those who sign up via Apple's App Store or the Google Play Store have to pay $11 per month or an extra $3 monthly to cover the 30% "tax" that both tech giants charge for in-app processing.









Musk reportedly told Twitter employees that he wants half of the company's revenues to come from subscriptions. However, at the current rate, Twitter Blue will bring in only $27.8 million a year which is a long way from half of the company's 2022 revenue of $4.4 billion. To pump up subscription income, Musk is reportedly looking at adding a higher membership tier that would allow users to browse the site with no ads.





Another plan is for Musk to charge businesses $1,000 a month for a gold verification badge and an extra $50 per month for any accounts associated with the business. Considering that Twitter is paying out over $1 billion a year in annual interest costs to cover the loans that Musk took out to pay for his acquisition, a lot more Twitter users-individuals and businesses-will need to feel that it is worthwhile to lay out the money each month to become a paid subscriber.





If this becomes too difficult a task for Musk, he might feel compelled to pull the plug on his acquisition and put Twitter in bankruptcy after all.

