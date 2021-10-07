Twitter working on a "heads up" warning for conversations that are getting heated

Twitter is currently testing a "Heads up" warning for a conversation that is getting heated

The warning will also show you some instructions for when you decide to join in such a conversation. The window that opens up reminds you to be human and so communicate with respect, underlines that facts matter so you can check your facts before speaking, and the button "Count me in" lets you join the conversation.







Twitter and safe, healthy conversations and online experience



Svetlana Pimkina, who's a staff researcher at Twitter, stated that because the social privacy needs of users are not met, this leads to people limiting their self-expression and engaging less on the social media platform. This could also be due to the fact that Twitter users don't understand whether their account is publicly visible or not, and Twitter has starting to prompt people to review their account status (public account or private account).







New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up