iOS Apps

Twitter makes it easier to search through subscribers' tweets on iOS

Alan Friedman
By @wolfcallsputs
0
Twitter makes it easier to search through subscribers' tweets on iOS
A new search icon has been discovered by XDA on the iOS version of the Twitter app. Tapping the magnifying glass icon at the top right corner of a subscriber's Twitter page will search through the tweets posted by this person or account. It also can be used to go through your own tweets.

Using the new feature is a snap. Tap on the magnifying glass to reveal the search bar, and simply type in the terms of the search. In the example that we did below, our search term was TikTok.

That brought up a tweet that we posted late Friday night related to a story about a 16-year-old girl who used a hand gesture that she learned from watching TikTok. The gesture alerted someone in an automobile behind the one that the girl was a prisoner in, that something was not right and that the teen was in distress. Thanks to the hand gesture, the cops were alerted and used a traffic stop to arrest the 61-year-old driver.

The new feature is actually a shortcut for a feature that Twitter users running the iOS app can already do. By tapping the search icon at the bottom of the screen and typing in From:Username Term (which in the above example is PhoneArena TikTok), you'll get the same results as if you had used the new tool.

