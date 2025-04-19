Refurbished iPhone 13 from just $268

TSMC keeps head held high as global industries fear tariffs

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Processors
TSMC logo on a sign
TSMC (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company) enjoys a very significant role in the global tech industry. The company is well aware of this fact and as such has said that it still expects the same growth as it predicted before President Donald Trump announced his tariffs.

These tariffs, which keep getting removed and reapplied, are wreaking havoc across the globe. Stocks are fluctuating, investors are pulling back and no one is sure what the long-term effects are going to entail. Some companies have already started to increase the prices of their products to combat the effects of these tariffs. For example the OnePlus Watch 3 is more expensive in the U.S. now compared to other regions.

However TSMC, perhaps a little naively, believes that its business will remain largely unaffected. The company still expects a growth of over 20 percent this year as well as AI revenue to double. Demand for chips to scale AI models is one of the major factors that has boosted TSMC’s confidence for 2025.

Furthermore TSMC is also seeing an increase in business in another manner where it initially did not expect much growth.

Video Thumbnail
Apple remains TSMC’s largest customer for its chips that power the iPhone 16. | Video credit — Apple

When TSMC first started opening plants in the U.S. it did not expect to receive much business there as ordering from Taiwan still remained more cost-effective for companies. However, now that tariffs have made everything so much more volatile, TSMC is seeing a drastic increase in orders placed at its U.S. factories.

As such TSMC has raised prices for its Stateside plants to the extent where it will now actually enjoy a healthy profit. Meanwhile companies like Apple and Nvidia have no choice but to pay up as continuing to order from outside the country may land them in trouble down the line.

Companies around the world are revising their outlook for 2025 and global trade is expected to decline due to the effects of tariffs. Analysts and experts in the field are also saying that TSMC’s confidence may be a bit misplaced and that the company may suffer the same effects as everyone else.

Recommended Stories
Perhaps TSMC simply doesn’t want to spook investors or perhaps it really does command enough influence to storm through the global trade decline. I suppose we’ll know sooner rather than later.
Did you enjoy reading this article?
There's more to explore with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.jpg
Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.
Read the latest from Abdullah Asim

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile is working on a glitch that caused some customers with AutoPay enabled to be charged twice
T-Mobile is working on a glitch that caused some customers with AutoPay enabled to be charged twice
T-Mobile Tuesdays giveaways may never be the same again
T-Mobile Tuesdays giveaways may never be the same again
T-Mobile might soon make up for one of its most controversial changes of the last couple of years
T-Mobile might soon make up for one of its most controversial changes of the last couple of years
So much for free? T-Mobile's damage control backfires spectacularly
So much for free? T-Mobile's damage control backfires spectacularly
Sorry, Los Angeles: AT&T outage will last two months
Sorry, Los Angeles: AT&T outage will last two months
Pricing expected to evolve after T-Mobile acquisitions
Pricing expected to evolve after T-Mobile acquisitions

Latest News

Verizon has quietly upgraded its best plan in two big T-Mobile-crushing ways
Verizon has quietly upgraded its best plan in two big T-Mobile-crushing ways
Well, that's new! AT&T just made your router as upgradeable as your phone
Well, that's new! AT&T just made your router as upgradeable as your phone
Laptop running hot while typing emails? It might be Outlook's fault
Laptop running hot while typing emails? It might be Outlook's fault
Samsung could replace Gemini as Motorola also plans to leave Apple Intelligence in the dust
Samsung could replace Gemini as Motorola also plans to leave Apple Intelligence in the dust
Have a Qi2 phone? Enjoy the benefits of MagSafe with these excellent Baseus Ultra Slim power banks!
Have a Qi2 phone? Enjoy the benefits of MagSafe with these excellent Baseus Ultra Slim power banks!
The mighty Asus ROG Strix Scar 18 (2025) is up for grabs
The mighty Asus ROG Strix Scar 18 (2025) is up for grabs
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless