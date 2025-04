TSMC keeps head held high as global industries fear tariffs

Apple remains TSMC’s largest customer for its chips that power the iPhone 16 . | Video credit — Apple

When TSMC first started opening plants in the U.S. it did not expect to receive much business there as ordering from Taiwan still remained more cost-effective for companies. However, now that tariffs have made everything so much more volatile, TSMC is seeing a drastic increase in orders placed at its U.S. factories.As such TSMC has raised prices for its Stateside plants to the extent where it will now actually enjoy a healthy profit. Meanwhile companies like Apple and Nvidia have no choice but to pay up as continuing to order from outside the country may land them in trouble down the line.Companies around the world are revising their outlook for 2025 and global trade is expected to decline due to the effects of tariffs. Analysts and experts in the field are also saying that TSMC’s confidence may be a bit misplaced and that the company may suffer the same effects as everyone else.Perhaps TSMC simply doesn’t want to spook investors or perhaps it really does command enough influence to storm through the global trade decline. I suppose we’ll know sooner rather than later.