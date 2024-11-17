The Trump, Musk and Tim Cook triangle: how Apple will try for tariff exemptions

Reiterating that these tariffs will help non-American rivals overtake Apple.

Letting Trump take credit for the fully made in America Mac Pro.

Calling the Arizona chip manufacturing plant a win for Trump’s administration when it becomes operational.

Completing the new campus in North Carolina to show the company’s dedication to the U.S.

Gurman, being familiar with the internal proceedings at Apple, outlines a few methods Cook might use to convince Trump to once again grant Apple special privileges.If those steps sound a bit infantile to you, you’re not alone. However, they may be the only cards up Tim Cook’s sleeve for now. Presenting a bold “America first” face may just land Apple the tariff exemptions it will need to remain competitive in the U.S. market.Whether Apple receives these exemptions or not it’s safe to assume that Cook is much happier about a Trump presidency. The Biden administration was never really as favorable to Apple as Trump and Cook is probably looking forward to a much easier four years of his life.