Truecaller’s AI gets Microsoft’s new Personal Voice speech feature

Truecaller’s AI Assistant has just been upgraded with a new Personal Voice feature from Microsoft’s Azure AI Speech. Introduced back in 2022, Truecaller’s AI has been beefed up with many AI technologies over the years, many of them completely changing the user experience.

For instance, the app can automatically answer phone calls, screen calls, take messages, respond on the user’s behalf, or even record the call for later viewing. All these actions are possible thanks to Truecaller’s AI Assistant and many technologies it incorporates.

With the addition of Microsoft Azure AI Speech’s Personal Voice, users of Truecaller Assistant can create a digital version of their own voice to use inside the Assistant.

Basically, you’ll be able to have your caller hear a replicated and authentic version of your voice instead of one of the digital assistants on offer. According to Microsoft, watermarks will be added to speech outputs it creates to make it easier for a synthetic voice identification tool to verify them.

We're thrilled to collaborate with Microsoft on this exciting project and leverage their expertise in text-to-speech and AI technologies. The seamless integration process and the exceptional support provided by the Microsoft team have been instrumental in bringing this feature to life.


Furthermore, the Redmond-based company says that personal voice is a Limited Access feature available by registration only, and aimed at those who want to build apps around it.

A demo of the new feature has been demoed at Microsoft’s Build 2024 developer conference this month. Truecaller is an early access partner, so the app’s personal voice feature will be rolled out over the coming weeks in the United States, Australia, Canada, Chile, India, South Africa, and Sweden.

Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

