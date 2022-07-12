 Tracfone’s Prime Day sale offers discounts on Apple iPhone, Nokia and Motorola phones - PhoneArena
Tracfone’s Prime Day sale offers discounts on Apple iPhone, Nokia and Motorola phones

Prepaid smartphones don’t get highlighted too often during major sale events such as Amazon Prime Day, so they typically remain under the radar if you don’t know where to look. This year, just like every other year, Amazon included a few prepaid carriers in the Prime Day sale event, so if you’re in the market for a cheap prepaid smartphone, you can now buy one 2x cheaper.

Tracfone, the prepaid carrier acquired by Verizon, is running a sale of its own on Amazon, but the discounts offered are only available during Prime Day.

Unfortunately, Tracfone has rather massive portfolio of smartphones, but we've picked a handful that seemed more appealing. There’s some variation involved too, as you can choose from at least three big brands: Apple, Motorola and Nokia.

The cheapest Tracfone handset on sale right now is not a full-fledged smartphone, but rather a feature phone running Kai OS, the so-called Tracfone My Flip 2. This basic phone is getting a 25% discount, which means you can get it for just $15.

Next, we have the Motorola Moto G Pure (2021), an entry-level smartphone running Android 11 and packing 3GB RAM and 32GB internal memory. It might not be the best affordable phone, but you’ll save 30% during Prime Day if you decide to go for it.

TracFone My Flip 2

4G LTE Prepaid Flip Phone (Locked) - Black - 4GB - Sim Card Included - CDMA
$5 off (25%)
$14 99
$19 99
Buy at Amazon

Tracfone Motorola moto g Pure (2021)

Prepaid Smartphone (Locked)
$17 off (29%)
$41 99
$59
Buy at Amazon

Nokia G300

Prepaid Smartphone (Locked)
$50 off (33%)
$99 99
$149 99
Buy at Amazon

Apple iPhone XR

4G LTE Prepaid Smartphone (Locked) - Black - 64GB - Sim Card Included - CDMA
$80 off (24%)
$249 99
$329 99
Buy at Amazon


Moving on to the next most expensive Tracfone prepaid smartphone, the Nokia G300 is truly a great deal if you’re in the market for a cheap 5G smartphone. This budget-friendly 5G smartphone costs less $100 and offers decent overall specs, so you can’t go wrong if you choose to go with this one.

Last but not least, the iPhone XR is Apple’s cheap smartphone from four years ago. Even if its hardware is a bit outdated, it’s still a decent device and a good deal at less than $250.

Now, there’s one downside that all these offers have in common: all phones are locked on Tracfone. If this is a deal-breaker for you, then why not check out our other Amazon Prime Day phone deals, you’ll most certainly find something to fit both your budget and needs.
