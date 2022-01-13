Fortnite with touch controls coming to iOS and Android via a limited closed beta

The Epic-Apple battle over Fornite's removal from the App Store is a multi-layered story that will probably be the subject of a feature-length movie (who would play Tim Cook?) in the future. In an effort to avoid Apple's in-app purchasing platform, Epic offered players of its extremely popular Fortnite game the opportunity to use Epic's own payment processing platform.

Epic's attempt to do an end-run around the 30% Apple Tax led to Fortnite's removal from the App Store







By doing an end-run around Apple's payment system, Fortnite players would save money because Epic would not have to give up the 30% cut of in-app payments that Apple charges developers to process purchases. In other words, the virtual V bucks currency used in Fortnite would cost 20% less when purchased from Epic's own Game Store. Epic directed Fortnite players to its own payment platform which Apple saw as a slap in the face.











Today, NVIDIA announced in a blog post that Fortnite players can take advantage of a limited-time closed beta that will allow the game to be streamed over its GeForce NOW cloud gaming service through the mobile Safari web browser. At the same time, Android users will be able to access Fortnite through the GeForce NOW app available to be installed from the Google Play Store





Those interested in trying out the new touch-control version of Fortnite should visit this website starting today to be placed on a waiting list. First, though, you'll need to sign up for an NVIDIA account to join the waitlist and closed beta. Keep in mind that a paid membership to GeForce NOW is not required to participate. Then, you'll need to register and choose which device(s) you want to play on and you can select more than one.





The final step is to become a GeForce member, free or priority. The choice you make won't increase or decrease your chances of being selected for the limited-time closed beta. NVIDIA says, "We’re working alongside the team at Epic Games to develop an experience all Fortnite gamers and GeForce NOW members will enjoy. The closed beta will be limited in time, but we do not have an exact timeline for how long it will last."

NVIDIA plans on offering touchscreen controls for more games







For NVIDIA's cloud gaming system, this is just the beginning. The company says, "We’re working with additional publishers to add more touch-enabled games to GeForce NOW. And look forward to more publishers streaming full PC versions of their games to mobile devices with built-in touch support — reaching millions through the Android app and iOS Safari devices."





Last month, Apple was awarded a stay by the Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals preventing the original decision made by Judge Gonzalez Rodriguez from taking effect on December 9th. That ruling would have forced Apple to allow developers to communicate with subscribers to iOS apps and send them links directing them to alternative in-app payment platforms.





The stay was awarded to Apple on December 8th, just one day before Apple would have had to follow the judge's decision. So thanks to Apple's Hail Mary pass with seconds left on the clock, developers cannot help their subscribers save money without hurting their own profits. Still, the stay only buys Apple some time, and eventually the issue of the Apple Tax is going to come up again.





For now though, if you're interested in playing Fortnite without controllers and gamepads and just want to use your fingers, get on the waiting list and hope that you are one of the lucky ones.

