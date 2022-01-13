Fortnite with touch controls coming to iOS and Android via a limited closed beta

Fortnite with touch controls coming to iOS and Android via a limited closed beta0
The Epic-Apple battle over Fornite's removal from the App Store is a multi-layered story that will probably be the subject of a feature-length movie (who would play Tim Cook?) in the future. In an effort to avoid Apple's in-app purchasing platform, Epic offered players of its extremely popular Fortnite game the opportunity to use Epic's own payment processing platform.
Epic's attempt to do an end-run around the 30% Apple Tax led to Fortnite's removal from the App Store
By doing an end-run around Apple's payment system, Fortnite players would save money because Epic would not have to give up the 30% cut of in-app payments that Apple charges developers to process purchases. In other words, the virtual V bucks currency used in Fortnite would cost 20% less when purchased from Epic's own Game Store. Epic directed Fortnite players to its own payment platform which Apple saw as a slap in the face.
Apple's rules prevent an App Store app from sending links to subscribers that send them to an alternative payment processing platform. Apple tossed Fortnite and Epic out of the App Store and lawsuits ensued. Google also tossed the game out of the Play Store for the same reason. Fortnite can still be installed from the Epic Game Store.
Those interested in trying out the new touch-control version of Fortnite should visit this website starting today to be placed on a waiting list. First, though, you'll need to sign up for an NVIDIA account to join the waitlist and closed beta. Keep in mind that a paid membership to GeForce NOW is not required to participate. Then, you'll need to register and choose which device(s) you want to play on and you can select more than one.
NVIDIA plans on offering touchscreen controls for more games
For NVIDIA's cloud gaming system, this is just the beginning. The company says, "We’re working with additional publishers to add more touch-enabled games to GeForce NOW. And look forward to more publishers streaming full PC versions of their games to mobile devices with built-in touch support — reaching millions through the Android app and iOS Safari devices."
Last month, Apple was awarded a stay by the Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals preventing the original decision made by Judge Gonzalez Rodriguez from taking effect on December 9th. That ruling would have forced Apple to allow developers to communicate with subscribers to iOS apps and send them links directing them to alternative in-app payment platforms.
The stay was awarded to Apple on December 8th, just one day before Apple would have had to follow the judge's decision. So thanks to Apple's Hail Mary pass with seconds left on the clock, developers cannot help their subscribers save money without hurting their own profits. Still, the stay only buys Apple some time, and eventually the issue of the Apple Tax is going to come up again.
For now though, if you're interested in playing Fortnite without controllers and gamepads and just want to use your fingers, get on the waiting list and hope that you are one of the lucky ones.