Total Wireless just made Verizon's premium 5G network way cheaper for switchers

Verizon

Verizon

Receive the latest Verizon news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy

– David Kim, Chief Revenue Officer at Verizon Value, May 2025

Meanwhile, Metro by



And if you are not sure which plan is best for you, be sure to check out our guides on choosing the right mobile carrier based on your needs and location: Meanwhile, Metro by T-Mobile isn't sitting still either. It just revamped its entire prepaid lineup with four new plans , new perks and its own 5-year price lock. So, if you are weighing your options, now is a good time to compare.And if you are not sure which plan is best for you, be sure to check out our guides on choosing the right mobile carrier based on your needs and location:

But there is more. Total Wireless also launched a new campaign focused on single-line users switching from Metro or Cricket. If you bring your own unlocked device and port in from a comparable unlimited plan, you will get 50% off the Total 5G Unlimited plan – that is $25/month with Auto Pay (starting at $30 for the first month). Taxes and fees are included.The plan comes with unlimited talk, text and data, a mobile hotspot, access to's 4G LTE and 5G networks, plus international calling and texting. And after 12 months, Total Wireless will give you $200 toward your next 5G phone. Just bring your own compatible, unlocked device and you are in – with that same 5-year price lock.