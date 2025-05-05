Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from just $466

Total Wireless just made Verizon's premium 5G network way cheaper for switchers

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Verizon Wireless service 5G
The logo for Total Wireless is displayed over a white background.
Total Wireless is turning up the pressure on prepaid rivals with a limited-time switch offer that is hard to ignore. The Verizon-powered MVNO (Mobile Virtual Network Operation) is offering two lines on its Total 5G Unlimited plan for $65/month – that is $20 off – with full access to Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband network.

On top of that, customers get two free 5G phones and a 5-year price guarantee. The offer is only available in Total Wireless stores and is aimed directly at users coming from Metro or Cricket.



But there is more. Total Wireless also launched a new campaign focused on single-line users switching from Metro or Cricket. If you bring your own unlocked device and port in from a comparable unlimited plan, you will get 50% off the Total 5G Unlimited plan – that is $25/month with Auto Pay (starting at $30 for the first month). Taxes and fees are included.

The plan comes with unlimited talk, text and data, a mobile hotspot, access to Verizon's 4G LTE and 5G networks, plus international calling and texting. And after 12 months, Total Wireless will give you $200 toward your next 5G phone. Just bring your own compatible, unlocked device and you are in – with that same 5-year price lock.

There's a lot of noise from some other wireless brands, but when you look at the facts, Total Wireless outshines the competition at every turn – with great service, great savings, and a great experience. With our awesome new limited-time offer and guaranteed 50% savings for single line switchers who bring their own device, we're proving that customers don't have to sacrifice quality to get unbeatable value. In today's economy, that's more important than ever.
– David Kim, Chief Revenue Officer at Verizon Value, May 2025

Meanwhile, Metro by T-Mobile isn't sitting still either. It just revamped its entire prepaid lineup with four new plans, new perks and its own 5-year price lock. So, if you are weighing your options, now is a good time to compare.

And if you are not sure which plan is best for you, be sure to check out our guides on choosing the right mobile carrier based on your needs and location:
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.
Read the latest from Tsveta Ermenkova
Loading Comments...

Recommended Stories

Popular Stories

T-Mobile is phasing out plans with included taxes and fees starting tomorrow [UPDATED]
T-Mobile is phasing out plans with included taxes and fees starting tomorrow [UPDATED]
Customers are ditching T-Mobile en masse apparently but leadership is in denial
Customers are ditching T-Mobile en masse apparently but leadership is in denial
T-Mobile subscribers are very happy with the latest freebie and it's easy to see why
T-Mobile subscribers are very happy with the latest freebie and it's easy to see why

Latest News

Your next laptop could get wild – if Intel's new chip can finally beat Apple
Your next laptop could get wild – if Intel's new chip can finally beat Apple
Now's your chance to grab the Garmin Venu 3 with a fantastic $100 discount
Now's your chance to grab the Garmin Venu 3 with a fantastic $100 discount
More super shady stuff goes on at T-Mobile TPR stores owned and operated by Arch Telecom
More super shady stuff goes on at T-Mobile TPR stores owned and operated by Arch Telecom
Samsung had to pay a fortune to replace Exynos 2500 with Snapdragon 8 Elite on Galaxy S25 line
Samsung had to pay a fortune to replace Exynos 2500 with Snapdragon 8 Elite on Galaxy S25 line
Surprisingly, Motorola Razr+ (2024) is getting Android 15 early in the US
Surprisingly, Motorola Razr+ (2024) is getting Android 15 early in the US
Satellite images reveal Huawei's intent to design and build advanced chips for phones and AI
Satellite images reveal Huawei's intent to design and build advanced chips for phones and AI
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless