Total Wireless just made Verizon's premium 5G network way cheaper for switchers
Total Wireless is turning up the pressure on prepaid rivals with a limited-time switch offer that is hard to ignore. The Verizon-powered MVNO (Mobile Virtual Network Operation) is offering two lines on its Total 5G Unlimited plan for $65/month – that is $20 off – with full access to Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband network.
But there is more. Total Wireless also launched a new campaign focused on single-line users switching from Metro or Cricket. If you bring your own unlocked device and port in from a comparable unlimited plan, you will get 50% off the Total 5G Unlimited plan – that is $25/month with Auto Pay (starting at $30 for the first month). Taxes and fees are included.
The plan comes with unlimited talk, text and data, a mobile hotspot, access to Verizon's 4G LTE and 5G networks, plus international calling and texting. And after 12 months, Total Wireless will give you $200 toward your next 5G phone. Just bring your own compatible, unlocked device and you are in – with that same 5-year price lock.
On top of that, customers get two free 5G phones and a 5-year price guarantee. The offer is only available in Total Wireless stores and is aimed directly at users coming from Metro or Cricket.
Users who switch from Metro or Cricket can get two Total 5G Unlimited lines for $65 per month. | Image credit – Verizon
There's a lot of noise from some other wireless brands, but when you look at the facts, Total Wireless outshines the competition at every turn – with great service, great savings, and a great experience. With our awesome new limited-time offer and guaranteed 50% savings for single line switchers who bring their own device, we're proving that customers don't have to sacrifice quality to get unbeatable value. In today's economy, that's more important than ever.
– David Kim, Chief Revenue Officer at Verizon Value, May 2025
Meanwhile, Metro by T-Mobile isn't sitting still either. It just revamped its entire prepaid lineup with four new plans, new perks and its own 5-year price lock. So, if you are weighing your options, now is a good time to compare.
