Total War: Empire out now for iOS and Android

Feral Interactive, the studio behind so many Total War mobile ports, has just released yet another port, Total War: Empire. The game is now available on both iOS and Android platforms as a premium title.

For those unfamiliar with the Total War series, Empire offers players a unique combination of grand, turn-based empire building and tactical real-time battles. It’s also worth mentioning that Empire features the largest Total War campaign available on mobile screens.

In Total War: Empire, players take the lead of any of eleven factions to engage in power strugglers of 18th century Europe. You’ll have to use the might of your armies and navies or diplomacy skills for global dominance.

Video Thumbnail


According to Feral Interactive, the mobile version of Total War: Empire features a state-of-the-art touchscreen UI developed from the studio’s previous mobile releases, with refined controls offering intuitive management of settlements and pinpoint command of battles on both land and sea.

If you’re down from a grand strategy game that will challenge your tactical skills, Total War: Empire is now available for iOS and Android on the App Store and Google Play Store and priced at $19.99 / £12.99 / €15,99. Keep in mind that regional prices may vary.

Total War: Empire for iOS | Screenshots credits: Feral Interactive

Total War: Empire requires Android 12 or later and 12 GB of storage. However, developers recommend having at least 24 GB of free space for installation.

The list of compatible devices is quite long, but if your device isn’t listed and you’re still able to purchase the game, you should be able to play it, yet your phone/tablet is not officially supported. All devices that are not capable of running the game are blocked from purchasing Total War: Empire.

Apple fans can pick this one up if they own at least one of the following devices: iPhone XR and later, iPhone SE 2nd Generation (2020) and later, iPad mini 5th Generation (2019) and later, iPad Air 3rd Generation (2019) and later, iPad 7th Generation (2019) and later, iPad Pro 2nd Generation (2017) and later.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

