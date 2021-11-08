Top 5 secret new iPadOS 15 features and changes you should know about

You can turn on background ambient sounds for a more relaxing, focused experience

Balanced Noise (noise)

(noise) Bright Noise (high-frequency noise)

(high-frequency noise) Dark Noise (low-frequency noise)

(low-frequency noise) Ocean (waves)

(waves) Rain (pouring rain and birds chirping)

(pouring rain and birds chirping) Stream (running water)

There's a new iPadOS 15 wallpaper

You may also find interesting:



A new iPad option allows you to play "background sounds", which Apple claims can "mask unwanted environmental noise", "minimise distraction and help you to focus, be calm or rest."Navigate to the Settings app > Accessibility > Audio/Visual. Here you'll see the option to enable background sounds and choose one of the following:You can set the volume of those ambient sounds independently from your other iPad sound volume dial, and choose whether the ambient noise stops when you play a video or song.If you're easily distracted by noise yet work in a noisy environment, you may find this helpful. This feature might even help you fall asleep easier, like a noise machine would.Something you may have easily missed is the new wallpaper you can set by going to Settings > Wallpaper > Stills. As is now customary with built-in Apple wallpapers, it has both dark mode and light mode variants.