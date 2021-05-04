TSMC reportedly asked by the U.S. to build a total of six fabs in the states
Last year, in a bid to boost chip production in the U.S., the world's leading contract foundry, TSMC, announced that it was spending $12 billion to build a fabrication facility in Arizona. The fab is expected to start production in 2024 with 5nm chips rolling off of the assembly line. That process node, currently used on 2021's cutting-edge chips like the A14 Bionic and the Snapdragon 888 SoC, will be old news by 2024, replaced by 3nm and possibly 2nm chips.
TSMC now hopes to build 6 "fabs" in the United States over the next three years
One source said that the U.S. was behind the request to build the additional fabs. He said, "The United States requested it. Internally TSMC is planning to build up to six fabs." TSMC does have an older facility in the state of Washington and another in China that turns out older components as the vast majority of its high-powered chips are produced in Taiwan.
The initial factory is located in Phoenix, Arizona and TSMC is reportedly spending $12 billion to build it and get it running. Last month, TSMC also said that it would spend $100 billion over the next three years to expand its current chip production facilities. Because of the pandemic, there is a shortage of chips worldwide and this is having a negative impact on the automobile and tech industries as Ford is believed to be cutting production by 50% and Apple has warned of shortages for the iPad during the second half of this year.
TSMC was asked whether the expansion to as many as six total fabs was due to a request from the U.S. and stated that the decision to build addition fabs will be based on other factors. These factors were discussed by the company's CEO C.C. Wei during a conference call last month following TSMC's latest quarterly earnings report.
During the call, the executive said, "But in fact, we have acquired a large piece of land in Arizona to provide flexibility. So further expansion is possible, but we will ramp up to Phase 1 first, then based on the operation efficiency and cost economics and also the customers' demand, to decide what the next steps we are going to do." When asked whether the planned expansion to as many as six total fabs was due to a request from the United States, TSMC said it was "not sure" what was meant by "requests" coming from the U.S. side.
TSMC says that "Once there is any official decision, we will disclose it accordingly."
