30% discount on Google Pixel 7a!
Apple iPhone 16 Event - September 9
livestream
Apple iPhone 16 Event - September 9
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Countdown to Glowtime and the iPhone 16's debut!

New YouTube tools protect creators from fake AI-generated audio and video

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
iOS Android Apps Google
An angled look of the iOS YouTube app running on an iPhone.
Looking to prevent YouTube users from getting tricked into believing that AI-generated content is real, Google and YouTube are developing tools that would allow content creators to quickly get alerted when their faces and voices are being used by AI. Amjad Hanif, Vice President of Creator Products at YouTube, just wrote about the new tools that YouTube will be using to protect its creators.

The technology inside YouTube's Content ID will allow the streamer's partners to detect and manage AI content that simulates their singing voices. This feature could be in use as soon as early next year. In addition, other technology being developed will allow people in various positions (such as actors, athletes, creators, and musicians) to find and manage AI-generated content that falsely shows their faces on the streaming platform. 

YouTube's Hanif said, "Together with our recent privacy updates, this will create a robust set of tools to manage how AI is used to depict people on YouTube." The tools will help detect when fake AI-generated voices are coming from the fake AI-created likenesses of musicians. A pilot program will start next year.

Video Thumbnail


The aforementioned Content ID has been used by YouTube creators to help them find content that includes their intellectual property. Back in 2016, Mashable reported that the tool allowed rights holders to collect $2 billion in residuals earned between 2007-2016 that they might not otherwise have received.

"Since 2007, Content ID has provided granular control to rightsholders across their entire catalogs on YouTube—with billions of claims processed every year—while simultaneously generating billions in new revenue for artists and creators through reuse of their work. We're committed to bringing this same level of protection and empowerment into the AI age." Amjad Hanif, Vice President of Creator Products at YouTube

Recommended Stories
Hanif notes that content loaded onto YouTube is used to "improve the product experience for creators and viewers across YouTube and Google, including through machine learning and AI applications." He adds that "Moving forward, we remain committed to ensuring that YouTube content used across Google or YouTube for the development of our AI-powered tools is done responsibly."

He also states, "As AI evolves, we believe it should enhance human creativity, not replace it. We’re committed to working with our partners to ensure future advancements amplify their voices, and we’ll continue to develop guardrails to address concerns and achieve our common goals. Since our earliest days, we've focused on empowering creators and businesses to build thriving communities on YouTube, and our focus remains on fostering an environment where responsible innovation flourishes."
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Mobile Tech News Journalist
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Tim Cook’s strategy after Steve Jobs’ passing: senior employees who barely work
Tim Cook’s strategy after Steve Jobs’ passing: senior employees who barely work
T-Mobile's hot new promo will save you a fortune in the long run with little to no effort
T-Mobile's hot new promo will save you a fortune in the long run with little to no effort
T-Mobile accidentally reveals upcoming iPhone 16 On Us promo
T-Mobile accidentally reveals upcoming iPhone 16 On Us promo
T-Mobile's secret elite team performs another miracle
T-Mobile's secret elite team performs another miracle
T-Mobile will only have a year of exclusive Starlink satellite access
T-Mobile will only have a year of exclusive Starlink satellite access
Heavily discounted on Amazon, the Bose QuietComfort headphones continue to fly off the shelves
Heavily discounted on Amazon, the Bose QuietComfort headphones continue to fly off the shelves

Latest News

The often overlooked Jabra Connect 5t buds are in the spotlight today at an irresistible price
The often overlooked Jabra Connect 5t buds are in the spotlight today at an irresistible price
The popular JBL Xtreme 3 is now $125 cheaper with Walmart's generous discount
The popular JBL Xtreme 3 is now $125 cheaper with Walmart's generous discount
New leak reveals OnePlus Ace 5 and Ace 5 Pro’s key specs
New leak reveals OnePlus Ace 5 and Ace 5 Pro’s key specs
Huawei's tri-fold phone Mate XT leaks again (possibly), along with its price
Huawei's tri-fold phone Mate XT leaks again (possibly), along with its price
TikTok will probably be banned in the US, but launches Elections Integrity Hub as response
TikTok will probably be banned in the US, but launches Elections Integrity Hub as response
Apple sends out a survey to Apple Watch users asking about experience, battery life, and smart rings
Apple sends out a survey to Apple Watch users asking about experience, battery life, and smart rings
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless