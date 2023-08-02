T-Mobile strengthen its presence in this U.S. state
T-Mobile, just like the other two major carriers in the US, is trying to improve the way it directly interacts with its customers. That means more stores, more staff, and, of course, enticing deals to attract more people to these stores.
It appears that T-Mobile’s presence in North Carolina wasn’t on par with the carrier’s standards, which is why we’re going to have a dozen more stores opened in the state through 2023 and 2024.
The 12 new retail stores opening in North Carolina during 2023 and 2024 represents an important push made by T-Mobile in the Tar Heel state. The Uncarrier opened 8 retail stores last year, bringing the total number of retails stores opened in two years to 20.
“North Carolina is one of the states where T-Mobile is growing fast and focused on establishing a stronger presence in both smaller and more rural communities. In some of these areas we’re opening our doors for the first time, which will bring us closer to our customers and businesses and allow us to tap skilled local workforce. We’re excited about our growth in North Carolina and look forward to making a positive impact in the region,” said John Stevens, Vice President for T-Mobile’s Small Markets & Rural Areas.
The Uncarrier announced this week that it plans to open 12 new retail stores in North Caroline in about one year. Seven stores have already been opened, while five stores are expected to open in the coming months. Here are the locations of the new stores:
- Albemarle, NC
- Fayetteville, NC (Opened January 2023)
- Goldsboro, NC (Opened in June 2023)
- Havelock, NC (Opened in June 2023)
- Hickory, NC (Opened in July 2023)
- Hillsborough, NC
- Hendersonville, NC
- Jacksonville, NC (Opened in July 2023)
- Leland, NC (Opened in June 2023)
- Marion, NC
- Newton, NC
- Rockingham, NC (Opened March 2023)
