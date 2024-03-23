T-Mobile OnePlus 9/9 Pro and OnePlus 8T finally receive their Android 14 updates

T-Mobile

System

Integrates the January 2024 Android security patch to enhance system security.

Improves system stability and performance.

Extends the battery life in some scenarios.

Fixes an issue where swipe-up gestures might not work.

The Background stream feature in Smart Sidebar has been removed.

Communication

Improves the stability of mobile network connections.

Connections

Improves the stability of Wi-Fi connections.

Camera

Improves the stability of Camera.





Since these phones are at least three years old, Android 14 will be the last major update they receive. They will still get security updates for a few more years, but if you want to be up to date with Android, you may want to consider an upgrade to a newer phone.