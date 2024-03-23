Up Next:
T-Mobile OnePlus 9/9 Pro and OnePlus 8T finally receive their Android 14 updates
Both OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro, as well as OnePlus 8T received their promised Android 14 updates some weeks ago. However, the update was only available for the unlocked versions of the phones, at least in the United States.
Well, it took a while, but T-Mobile customers who bought the OnePlus 9/9 Pro or the OnePlus 8T are finally getting the update too. The information was recently confirmed by reliable tipster 1NormalUsername, along with some OnePlus community members (via AndroidAuthority).
System
Communication
Connections
Camera
As always, this update is rolling out in stages, which means it will reach a small percentage of users in the first few days. A broader rollout should commence next week.
Well, it took a while, but T-Mobile customers who bought the OnePlus 9/9 Pro or the OnePlus 8T are finally getting the update too. The information was recently confirmed by reliable tipster 1NormalUsername, along with some OnePlus community members (via AndroidAuthority).
Just like the update that upgraded the unlocked OnePlus 9, 9 Pro, and 8T, the T-Mobile version brings adds the January 2024 security patch, as well as several improvements:
System
- Integrates the January 2024 Android security patch to enhance system security.
- Improves system stability and performance.
- Extends the battery life in some scenarios.
- Fixes an issue where swipe-up gestures might not work.
- The Background stream feature in Smart Sidebar has been removed.
Communication
- Improves the stability of mobile network connections.
Connections
- Improves the stability of Wi-Fi connections.
Camera
- Improves the stability of Camera.
As always, this update is rolling out in stages, which means it will reach a small percentage of users in the first few days. A broader rollout should commence next week.
The bad news is this is the last major Android update for the OnePlus 9 series and OnePlus 8T. The Chinese company promised to provide customers three Android OS updates and four years of security updates.
Since these phones are at least three years old, Android 14 will be the last major update they receive. They will still get security updates for a few more years, but if you want to be up to date with Android, you may want to consider an upgrade to a newer phone.
Things that are NOT allowed: