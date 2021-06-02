T-Mobile launches unconventional 5G smartphone plans for small businesses
In addition to the new 5G services, T-Mobile announced it has teamed up with Facebook to offer small businesses expert advice and resources to help sustain their digital marketing efforts. Also, qualified small businesses can get $200 of digital advertising on Facebook or Instagram, which means a potential reach of 25,000 new prospects, depending on how the campaign is designed.
- A straightforward plan with no annual contract for just $60/month (with AutoPay), and no price hikes.
- High-speed internet service from America’s 5G leader.
- A Nokia 5G router shipped directly to your business location, included in your monthly price with no added equipment fees.
- No caps or overage penalties.
- Simple installation that you can do in minutes, without hookup fees or the dreaded wait for the so-called installation technician.
- Great support from dedicated experts who are only a call away whenever you need them
Finally, T-Mobile for Business is running a limited-time promotion on Small Business Internet, which means that from June 1, 2021, through June 30, 2021, this plan is available for just $50 per month (with AutoPay), a $10 discount. The best part is those small business owners who sign up for the promotion and get the discount will get to keep it for the life of the qualifying line.