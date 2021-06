T-Mobile launches unconventional 5G smartphone plans for small businesses

A straightforward plan with no annual contract for just $60/month (with AutoPay), and no price hikes.

High-speed internet service from America’s 5G leader.

A Nokia 5G router shipped directly to your business location, included in your monthly price with no added equipment fees.

No caps or overage penalties.

Simple installation that you can do in minutes, without hookup fees or the dreaded wait for the so-called installation technician.

Great support from dedicated experts who are only a call away whenever you need them

In an attempt to revitalize small businesses after nearly 15 months of COVID-19 pandemic, T-Mobile has just announced a new set of unconventional smartphone plans and a broadband internet solution aimed at small business owners.In addition to the new 5G services, T-Mobile announced it has teamed up with Facebook to offer small businesses expert advice and resources to help sustain their digital marketing efforts. Also, qualified small businesses can get $200 of digital advertising on Facebook or Instagram, which means a potential reach of 25,000 new prospects, depending on how the campaign is designed.That being said, starting June 1, 2021, T-Mobile offers New Business Unlimited smartphone plans with unlimited 5G access, high-speed mobile hotspot data, and more Premium Data, such as the carrier's Magenta MAX plan with unlimited Premium Data. You can find in the image attached the prices for each of the three new plans: Business Unlimited Select, Business Unlimited Advanced, and Business Unlimited Ultimate.Furthermore, T-Mobile introduced a new Small Business Internet program that offers the following perks to small business owners:Finally, T-Mobile for Business is running a limited-time promotion on Small Business Internet, which means that from June 1, 2021, through June 30, 2021, this plan is available for just $50 per month (with AutoPay), a $10 discount. The best part is those small business owners who sign up for the promotion and get the discount will get to keep it for the life of the qualifying line.