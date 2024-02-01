T-Mobile expands 5G network coverage to Upstate New York
T-Mobile doesn’t yet cover 100 percent of the United States with its 5G network, but the Un-carrier is expanding availability of its faster service almost every month. This time around it’s Upstate New York that received a substantial network upgrade, T-Mobile announced earlier this week.
After gradually upgrading its network, T-Mobile says that it now provides 5G coverage across more than 48,000 square miles of Upstate New York. Over the last two years, T-Mobile added nearly 400 new cell sites and upgrades to more than 800 existing towers across Upstate New York. Here are the regions where T-Mobile launched 5G:
Besides that, the following counties have seen major network enhancements: Albany, Cayuga, Chautauqua, Erie, Monroe, Niagara, Onondaga, Rensselaer, Saratoga, and St. Lawrence.
“Whether it’s the Catskill Mountains or Niagara Falls, Upstate New York is home to some of the country’s most popular tourist destinations, so our 5G network upgrades and expansion will better serve customers who both live in and visit this part of the Empire State,” said Luis Reyes, Vice President, Field Engineering for the Northeast Region at T-Mobile.
- Albany Airport
- Clarkson University
- Fair Haven State Park
- Fort Drum
- Lake Placid
- SUNY Plattsburgh
In related news, T-Mobile announced the “soft opening” of its new Customer Experience Center in Henrietta. It’s also worth mentioning that the carrier opened new retail stores across Upstate New York last year, including in Bath, Camillus, Cobleskill, Geneseo, Jamestown, Johnston, New Paltz, Oneida, Ontario, Rochester, Springville, and Vestal.
