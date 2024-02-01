Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

T-Mobile expands 5G network coverage to Upstate New York

T-Mobile 5G
@cosminvasile
T-Mobile expands 5G network coverage to Upstate New York
T-Mobile doesn’t yet cover 100 percent of the United States with its 5G network, but the Un-carrier is expanding availability of its faster service almost every month. This time around it’s Upstate New York that received a substantial network upgrade, T-Mobile announced earlier this week.

After gradually upgrading its network, T-Mobile says that it now provides 5G coverage across more than 48,000 square miles of Upstate New York. Over the last two years, T-Mobile added nearly 400 new cell sites and upgrades to more than 800 existing towers across Upstate New York. Here are the regions where T-Mobile launched 5G:

  • Albany Airport
  • Clarkson University
  • Fair Haven State Park
  • Fort Drum
  • Lake Placid
  • SUNY Plattsburgh

Besides that, the following counties have seen major network enhancements: Albany, Cayuga, Chautauqua, Erie, Monroe, Niagara, Onondaga, Rensselaer, Saratoga, and St. Lawrence.

Whether it’s the Catskill Mountains or Niagara Falls, Upstate New York is home to some of the country’s most popular tourist destinations, so our 5G network upgrades and expansion will better serve customers who both live in and visit this part of the Empire State,” said Luis Reyes, Vice President, Field Engineering for the Northeast Region at T-Mobile.

In related news, T-Mobile announced the “soft opening” of its new Customer Experience Center in Henrietta. It’s also worth mentioning that the carrier opened new retail stores across Upstate New York last year, including in Bath, Camillus, Cobleskill, Geneseo, Jamestown, Johnston, New Paltz, Oneida, Ontario, Rochester, Springville, and Vestal.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Lucky T-Mobile customers will soon be able to get the Galaxy S24 Ultra for free (with trade-in)
Lucky T-Mobile customers will soon be able to get the Galaxy S24 Ultra for free (with trade-in)
Top T-Mobile rep says he's "seen more fraud here than anywhere else I've been so far"
Top T-Mobile rep says he's "seen more fraud here than anywhere else I've been so far"
Walmart now offers an even better deal on the incredible Galaxy Tab S9 with 256GB storage
Walmart now offers an even better deal on the incredible Galaxy Tab S9 with 256GB storage
Walmart's head-turning discount on the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro with stellar battery life is back
Walmart's head-turning discount on the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro with stellar battery life is back
Score a Lenovo P11 tablet as a freebie by getting the awesome Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) through this deal
Score a Lenovo P11 tablet as a freebie by getting the awesome Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) through this deal
You can buy the Fossil Gen 6 for pennies on the dollar if you are quick enough
You can buy the Fossil Gen 6 for pennies on the dollar if you are quick enough

Latest News

Apple Card now with a higher savings interest rate: here’s how to turn $1000 into $1045 for just a year!
Apple Card now with a higher savings interest rate: here’s how to turn $1000 into $1045 for just a year!
Grab a pair of Beats Studio3 for a whopping 52% off their price and boost your street cred on the cheap
Grab a pair of Beats Studio3 for a whopping 52% off their price and boost your street cred on the cheap
Samsung steps towards cheaper foldable phones starting with the Z Fold 6
Samsung steps towards cheaper foldable phones starting with the Z Fold 6
The groundbreaking JBL Tour Pro 2 buds with a smart charging case are on sale at a rare discount
The groundbreaking JBL Tour Pro 2 buds with a smart charging case are on sale at a rare discount
Nothing to launch two more products: neckband headphones and a power bank
Nothing to launch two more products: neckband headphones and a power bank
Instagram starts testing more private profile spaces called “flipside”
Instagram starts testing more private profile spaces called “flipside”
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless