Despite a less than fabulous year for Apple, Tim Cook gets a pay hike





The additional income paid to Cook included $58.1 million in stock awards, $12 million in non-equity incentive plan pay, and $1.5 million in unnamed compensation. Apple decided to give Cook an increase in the target value of his equity award to $50 million from $40 million because, at the lower figure, Cook's pay would have put him closer to the bottom compared with other CEOs in Cook's peer group.





Last year saw Apple introduce the Vision Pro spatial computer. Despite the hype, the high starting price of $3,499 limited the appeal of the device. 2024 also saw Apple introduce its AI initiative, Apple Intelligence . However, Apple is pushing this out on a staggered basis and the AI features that the tech giant has released thus far have been underwhelming compared to some of the AI features offered by Samsung and Google







For all of fiscal 2024, Apple took in just under $295 billion which was a slight decline from fiscal 2023's top line. Apple's net profits also dropped from $97 billion in fiscal 2023 to $93.74 billion last fiscal year. Under Cook's leadership, Apple did report a small increase in fiscal 2024 iPhone sales which rose .2% to $201.18 billion. The company's stock did rise over the year from $191.59 to close 2024 at $250.42. The 31% increase slightly outperformed the Nasdaq 100.



Receive the latest iOS news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.