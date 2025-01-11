Get the impressive OnePlus 13 here!
Reserve a Galaxy S25 with exclusive discounts
Samsung launches Galaxy S25 reservations
Reserve a Galaxy S25 with exclusive discounts
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Reserving a Galaxy S25 gives you a $50 Samsung Credit, extra savings of up to $1,250, and a chance to win $5,000!

Despite a less than fabulous year for Apple, Tim Cook gets a pay hike

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
iOS Apple iPhone
Apple CEO Tim Cook stands next to an Apple Store display of the Vision Pro .
While Apple CEO Tim Cook received a $3 million base salary in 2024 for the third consecutive year, the executive also earned bonuses and other compensation that took his total pay to about $74.6 million last year. For Cook, that represents an 18% increase from the previous year. First handpicked by Apple co-founder Steve Jobs to take over as CEO in 2009 after Jobs felt too ill to run the company. Jobs returned only to turn the job back over to Cook just before he succumbed to pancreatic cancer in October 2011.

The additional income paid to Cook included $58.1 million in stock awards, $12 million in non-equity incentive plan pay, and $1.5 million in unnamed compensation. Apple decided to give Cook an increase in the target value of his equity award to $50 million from $40 million because, at the lower figure, Cook's pay would have put him closer to the bottom compared with other CEOs in Cook's peer group.

Last year saw Apple introduce the Vision Pro spatial computer. Despite the hype, the high starting price of $3,499 limited the appeal of the device. 2024 also saw Apple introduce its AI initiative, Apple Intelligence. However, Apple is pushing this out on a staggered basis and the AI features that the tech giant has released thus far have been underwhelming compared to some of the AI features offered by Samsung and Google.

For all of fiscal 2024, Apple took in just under $295 billion which was a slight decline from fiscal 2023's top line. Apple's net profits also dropped from $97 billion in fiscal 2023 to $93.74 billion last fiscal year. Under Cook's leadership, Apple did report a small increase in fiscal 2024 iPhone sales which rose .2% to $201.18 billion. The company's stock did rise over the year from $191.59 to close 2024 at $250.42. The 31% increase slightly outperformed the Nasdaq 100.

Besides reporting Cook's pay for 2024, three other Apple executives each received the same compensation. Former CFO Luca Maestri, who left the company on New Year's Day, Deirdre O’Brien, who runs the company's retail stores and heads up Human Resources, and General Counsel Kate Adams each earned $27,179,257 last year. Jeff Williams, Apple's Chief Operating Officer, was given a slightly smaller compensation package totaling $27,177,812.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Disappointing Galaxy S25 Ultra downgrade revealed by retailer
Disappointing Galaxy S25 Ultra downgrade revealed by retailer
Great new T-Mobile offer goes live without any fanfare
Great new T-Mobile offer goes live without any fanfare
Reserve your Galaxy S25 today and unlock exclusive bonuses
Reserve your Galaxy S25 today and unlock exclusive bonuses
Not willing to give T-Mobile an easy pass, attorney sues for avoidable harm to customers
Not willing to give T-Mobile an easy pass, attorney sues for avoidable harm to customers
Leaked renders show off Galaxy S25 Ultra and S25 in different shades of blue
Leaked renders show off Galaxy S25 Ultra and S25 in different shades of blue
Google's discontinued Pixel Buds Pro are a 2025 bargain hunter's dream at this new record low price
Google's discontinued Pixel Buds Pro are a 2025 bargain hunter's dream at this new record low price

Latest News

Heavyweight Galaxy Z Fold 6 gets a massive price cut, becoming everyone's favorite foldable
Heavyweight Galaxy Z Fold 6 gets a massive price cut, becoming everyone's favorite foldable
Check out Amazon and Best Buy's Galaxy A16 5G launch deals if you're on a (super) tight budget!
Check out Amazon and Best Buy's Galaxy A16 5G launch deals if you're on a (super) tight budget!
This video player could erase language barriers in films with offline AI subtitles
This video player could erase language barriers in films with offline AI subtitles
Apple Card users in LA wildfire zone get help from Cupertino when they need it most
Apple Card users in LA wildfire zone get help from Cupertino when they need it most
Samsung has the Galaxy S24 Ultra on sale at a killer $350 discount ahead of the S25 launch
Samsung has the Galaxy S24 Ultra on sale at a killer $350 discount ahead of the S25 launch
iPhone 17 Pro camera rumor points to significant changes
iPhone 17 Pro camera rumor points to significant changes
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless