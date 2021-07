TikTok is testing a custom paid video format called Shoutouts

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER!



TikTok creators are about to get another tool to help them make money. The top-grossing app in H1 2021 is apparently testing a Cameo-like feature called Shoutouts.The new format, first spotted by BuzzFeed , will allow TikTok users to request custom videos from their favorite creators and pay for them with in-app currency.The new feature is available for some creators in Turkey and Dubai but there’s no information on when Shoutouts will arrive in other countries.You pay upfront when you submit a request and then wait for up to three days for your creator to accept. Then, in a week or so, you should receive your custom video in your direct messages (after it’s been reviewed and approved by TikTok - this isn’t OnlyFans, guys).Earlier this month, TikTok announced that it will be introducing longer videos (already rolling out), allowing users to upload up to three minutes’ worth of content.Shoutouts is the last addition to a slew of new TikTok features, including the recently introduced TikTok Jump - mini-widgets that creators can link to within their videos.