TikTok is testing a custom paid video format called Shoutouts

TikTok is testing a custom paid video format called Shoutouts0
The new format, first spotted by BuzzFeed, will allow TikTok users to request custom videos from their favorite creators and pay for them with in-app currency.
You pay upfront when you submit a request and then wait for up to three days for your creator to accept. Then, in a week or so, you should receive your custom video in your direct messages (after it’s been reviewed and approved by TikTok - this isn’t OnlyFans, guys).
Shoutouts is the last addition to a slew of new TikTok features, including the recently introduced TikTok Jump - mini-widgets that creators can link to within their videos.