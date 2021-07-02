TikTok is increasing its video length limit to three minutes

TikTok is increasing its video length limit to three minutes0
TikTok has officially announced that it will be introducing longer videos to the app, allowing its users to upload up to three minutes worth of content. The company first tested out the waters with the feature at the very end of last year by allowing some top contributors to make use of it.
In his article, Drew Kirchhoff, Product Manager at TikTok, says that with longer videos the company believes creatives “will have the canvas to create new or expanded types of content on TikTok, with the flexibility of a bit more space.”
Will this help TikTok stay ahead of the curve and a pioneer in the industry? Well, we will find out if we see its biggest competitors, namely YouTube Shorts and Snapchat Spotlight, follow in its footsteps.
Let us not forget that Instagram will be getting a new full-screen video feature, and even though it can be considered the underdog, you never know how successful such changes could be.