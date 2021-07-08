TikTok Resumes will help you find your next job in the US

“We're excited to launch "TikTok Resumes" as a pilot program designed to continue expanding and enhancing TikTok as a new channel for recruitment and job discovery. We're teaming up with select companies and inviting job seekers to apply for entry-level to experienced positions with some of the world's most sought-after employers, including Chipotle, Target, WWE, Alo Yoga, Shopify, Contra, Movers+Shakers, and many more, with a TikTok video resume,”

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up