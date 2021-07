TikTok Resumes will help you find your next job in the US

“We're excited to launch "TikTok Resumes" as a pilot program designed to continue expanding and enhancing TikTok as a new channel for recruitment and job discovery. We're teaming up with select companies and inviting job seekers to apply for entry-level to experienced positions with some of the world's most sought-after employers, including Chipotle, Target, WWE, Alo Yoga, Shopify, Contra, Movers+Shakers, and many more, with a TikTok video resume,”

Well, what do you know! TikTok is expanding into the job recruitment business. The social network had it busy the past few months with updates and new features flying left and right. Last month TikTok introduced its in-video linking widgets called Jump and just recently started testing a Cameo-like feature called Shoutouts And now it’s time to submit your video resumes and apply for a job via TikTok. That’s right, you can do this if you’re in the States.reads an excerpt of the official announcement post.There are quite a few job listings available on this page and all you need to do is submit your video resume link in the pop-up form. You can also use #TikTokResumes and see what’s that all about or visit www.tiktokresumes.com The pilot program is accepting video resumes for job listing in the US from July 7 through July 31.