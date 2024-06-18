Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

TikTok silently launches Whee, an Instagram-like mobile app

By
TikTok is determined to cover all aspects of social media with its apps. ByteDance, the company behind TikTok recently launched another social app that looks very much like an Instagram clone, Whee.

Spotted by Artem Russakovskii, Whee is now available for download on Android devices, but only in select countries. For instance, Whee is not available in the United States at the moment, but that’s just one of the many countries where Whee doesn’t seem to be up for grabs yet.

According to developers, Whee “is a new social app created to keep you connected with your close friends through life’s spontaneous moments.” Basically, this is an Instagram-like app that allows users to capture and share real-life photos with their friends.

The move is rather strange considering that ByteDance recently launched TikTok Notes, another app heavily inspired by Instagram. Granted, Whee takes a more personal approach by only allowing friends to see and interact with your pictures, the reason this app exists remains unclear when you already have another app that functions the same.

Since this appears to be a soft-launch of some sort, it remains to be seen if ByteDance will eventually make Whee available worldwide, or this is just a test meant to take the market’s pulse. If you live in one of the countries where Whee is available, you can download it for free on your Android device via the Google Play Store.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

