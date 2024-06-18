TikTok silently launches Whee, an Instagram-like mobile app
TikTok is determined to cover all aspects of social media with its apps. ByteDance, the company behind TikTok recently launched another social app that looks very much like an Instagram clone, Whee.
Spotted by Artem Russakovskii, Whee is now available for download on Android devices, but only in select countries. For instance, Whee is not available in the United States at the moment, but that’s just one of the many countries where Whee doesn’t seem to be up for grabs yet.
The move is rather strange considering that ByteDance recently launched TikTok Notes, another app heavily inspired by Instagram. Granted, Whee takes a more personal approach by only allowing friends to see and interact with your pictures, the reason this app exists remains unclear when you already have another app that functions the same.
According to developers, Whee “is a new social app created to keep you connected with your close friends through life’s spontaneous moments.” Basically, this is an Instagram-like app that allows users to capture and share real-life photos with their friends.
Since this appears to be a soft-launch of some sort, it remains to be seen if ByteDance will eventually make Whee available worldwide, or this is just a test meant to take the market’s pulse. If you live in one of the countries where Whee is available, you can download it for free on your Android device via the Google Play Store.
