TikTok confirms early beta testing of its photo-sharing app called TikTok Notes

Remember those rumors that were swirling about a TikTok photo-sharing app? It seems those were rooted in reality after all. The formerly unnamed app now goes by the name TikTok Notes, and it appears poised to take a direct shot at Instagram's dominance as a photo-focused platform.





The battle between social platforms for users' attention continues to heat up. Instagram, in a successful bid to counter TikTok's meteoric rise, cloned TikTok's video-centric feed and dubbed it Reels. Now, it seems TikTok is ready to strike back with TikTok Notes, a photo-focused experience.





While the unreleased (in the U.S.) app has a fresh name, the overall goal seems unchanged. Recently, the app's updated icon and a linked website ( notes.tiktok.com ) was spotted, putting TikTok Notes squarely in the spotlight (via 9to5Mac ). Shortly after, TikTok itself apparently had no choice but to confirm the app's development, taking to its social media and confirming on X: "We're in the early stages of experimenting with a dedicated space for photo and text content with TikTok Notes."





/2 We hope that the TikTok community will use TikTok Notes to continue sharing their moments through photo posts. Whether documenting adventures, expressing creativity, or simply sharing snapshots of one's day, the TikTok Notes experience is designed for those who would like to… pic.twitter.com/KPXJqbaOdG — TikTokComms (@TikTokComms) April 17, 2024





TikTok Notes features | Source: TikTok (X)



So, there you have it. The company has begun limited testing and made TikTok Notes available for download in Canada and Australia. In an apparent nod to what it hopes are its future users, as well as its competition, TikTok shared: "TikTok Notes experience is designed for those who would like to share and engage through photo content."



The launch of TikTok Notes signals a new phase of this competition, and users are the likely winners. Whether TikTok Notes can carve out a substantial niche where Instagram reigns supreme remains to be seen, but the fight is sure to be captivating.