Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Instagram and TikTok could soon come with a label: they're potentially harmful

By
0comments
Instagram and TikTok could soon come with a label: they're potentially harmful
If you think social media like Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok is bad (like, really bad) because it could be addictive and harmful, so does the US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy. He advocates for adding warning labels to social media apps, highlighting their potential harm to young people, especially adolescents.

Murthy argues that while a warning label alone won't make social media safe for the youth, it can raise awareness and influence behavior, drawing parallels to the impact of tobacco warnings. Implementing such a label would require legislation from the US Congress.

Murthy's call for action aligns with longstanding concerns from youth advocates and lawmakers, who have criticized social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Snapchat for their detrimental effects on children.

These concerns include shortened attention spans, negative body image issues, and increased vulnerability to online bullying and predators.

It is time to require a surgeon general's warning label on social media platforms, stating that social media is associated with significant mental health harms for adolescents

US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, June 2024

In January, the CEOs of TikTok, Snap, Meta Platforms (which owns Facebook and Instagram), along with representatives from social media platform X and messaging app Discord, faced intense questioning from US senators during a hearing on online child safety.

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham accused them of having "blood on your hands" for failing to protect young users from sexual predators. Senator Graham's accusations of "blood on your hands" are hilarious in the context of his other stances, but that's off-topic.

So, what now? Personally, I think things will go on without change, even if there's a label on the Facebook app.

First, I've never ever seen a smoker that goes "Wow, these graphic pictures of smoking-related problems on the pack of my cigarettes really changed my mind, I'm done with smoking!"

Recommended Stories
Second, sorry to burst your bubble, but the damage has already been done. Instead of putting a red dot (or whatever) on (in) a social media app, the government could seek ways to punish parents who give two-year olds smartphones and tablets to play with all day, every day.

Right now, some US states are taking steps to protect children from the adverse effects of social media. For instance, New York state lawmakers recently passed legislation prohibiting social media platforms from exposing users under 18 to "addictive" algorithmic content without parental consent. Additionally, in March, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill banning children under 14 from using social media platforms and requiring parental consent for 14- and 15-year-olds.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.jpg
Sebastian Pier Junior Tech News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile tries to convince customer to drop price hike-related FCC complaint, fails spectacularly
T-Mobile tries to convince customer to drop price hike-related FCC complaint, fails spectacularly
T-Mobile users need not worry about latest move as it's a temporary change
T-Mobile users need not worry about latest move as it's a temporary change
DISH may have figured out why T-Mobile thinks it can get away with anything and has a solution
DISH may have figured out why T-Mobile thinks it can get away with anything and has a solution
If you complain about your recent price hike, T-Mobile might give you some free money
If you complain about your recent price hike, T-Mobile might give you some free money
In fight against T-Mobile, lawyers emerged $78 million richer while customers only got $25
In fight against T-Mobile, lawyers emerged $78 million richer while customers only got $25
Best Buy's clearance deal on the Surface Pro 9 just got even better
Best Buy's clearance deal on the Surface Pro 9 just got even better

Latest News

The Motorola Edge+ (2023) is still in the spotlight with a juicy discount on Amazon
The Motorola Edge+ (2023) is still in the spotlight with a juicy discount on Amazon
Nothing CEO Carl Pei leaks a feature coming in Nothing OS 3.0 that many users will love
Nothing CEO Carl Pei leaks a feature coming in Nothing OS 3.0 that many users will love
Smartphones could soon get X-ray vision
Smartphones could soon get X-ray vision
Google's impressive Pixel Buds Pro can still be yours for under $140 on Amazon
Google's impressive Pixel Buds Pro can still be yours for under $140 on Amazon
This is why Samsung might hike the price of the Galaxy S25 Ultra next year
This is why Samsung might hike the price of the Galaxy S25 Ultra next year
The premium Sonos Move 2 speaker can still be yours at a record low price through this deal
The premium Sonos Move 2 speaker can still be yours at a record low price through this deal
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless