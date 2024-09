TikTok will probably be banned in the US, but launches Elections Integrity Hub as response

– Suzy Loftus, Head of USDS Trust & Safety, September, 2024





Recommended Stories

– Suzy Loftus, Head of USDS Trust & Safety, September, 2024

Time is running out for TikTok: as you know, back in April, Biden signed the bill that forces TikTok to be sold or get banned . The bill's goal is for TikTok to be sold to a US-based actor… or get shut down.Just days after the bill was signed, rumors floated that ByteDance – the TikTok parent company – will not sell and would rather shut down TikTok in the Land of the Free.Now, TikTok, despite being perceived by many as a dangerous tool for domestic interference by malicious foreign actors, launches something called US Elections Integrity Hub , describing it as:TikTok’s Elections Integrity Hub centralizes the platform's efforts to uphold the integrity of election-related discussions . The initiative is backed by a team of experts across democracy, civil society, security, and technology, working to prevent misinformation and ensure that users have access to reliable information, the company claims. The Hub will feature updates on TikTok’s policies, a microblog highlighting the platform's actions, and resources for users to better understand the steps being taken to protect political discourse.Key elements of the initiative include strict policies on election misinformation, which prohibit content that spreads false or misleading information about how to vote, register, or the qualifications for candidates. To enforce these rules, TikTok uses a combination of AI technology and human moderation, enhanced by collaboration with 19 fact-checking organizations. Content that is unverified will be labeled and may have its visibility reduced to prevent the spread of potential misinformation.The platform’s policies also try to prohibit covert influence operations and AI-generated content that misrepresents public figures or creates false endorsements. TikTok has committed to labeling AI-generated content. These efforts aim to curb the misuse of artificial intelligence in political messaging.In addition to these measures, TikTok has reaffirmed its long-standing prohibition on paid political advertising. Politicians and political parties are not allowed to promote political content or fundraise on the platform, a policy the company believes is essential for maintaining the authenticity and inclusivity of its community.Personally, I think it's just best to be highly skeptical when it comes to these kinds of assurances, promises, and commitments. We've seen how social media works, right? Well, there it is: