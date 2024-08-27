Google Pixel 9 Pro with $200 Amazon Gift Card!
Samsung slashing prices
Save on the Galaxy S24 Ultra with special educational, as well as regular discounts at Samsung now!
Sep 01, Sun, 3:00 CDT
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Zuckerberg admits that Meta shouldn't have censored the Hunter Biden laptop story, but gave in

By
1comment
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apps
Zuckerberg admits that Meta shouldn't have censored the Hunter Biden laptop story, but gave in
Back in the Fall of 2020, there was a story that could potentially turn upside down the then-presidential elections – it was a scandal about Hunter Biden, son of Joe Biden (one of the candidates for the White House).

The scandal occurred after a solid half year of COVID-related restrictions, measures, and pandemic-related policies: something that was also not allowed to comment on Meta freely.

Now, Mark Zuckerberg has admitted that it was wrong of him and Meta to suppress content about these two issues on Facebook and Instagram.

Zuck has sent a letter to House Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), where he writes that "senior Biden administration officials, including the White House, repeatedly pressured" Meta to "censor" content related to the coronavirus pandemic in 2021.



He also says that these senior officials from the Biden administration "expressed a lot of frustration" with Meta's teams, when they (allegedly) objected at first to go on and censor "certain COVID-19 content, including humor and satire".

Ultimately, it was Meta's decision and they caved in, as Zuck explains:

I believe the government pressure was wrong, and I regret that we were not more outspoken about it. I also think we made some choices that, with the benefit of hindsight and new information, we wouldn't make today.

– Mark Zuckerberg in a letter to the Committee on the Judiciary, August 2024

In the letter, Zuckerberg also stated that the FBI has "warned" Meta about "a potential Russian disinformation operation about the Biden family and Burisma in the lead up to the 2020 election".

Recommended Stories
He's talking, of course, about the New York Post story about Hunter Biden's laptop. Meta "sent that story to fact-checkers for review and temporarily demoted it while waiting for a reply". He also added:

It's since been made clear that the reporting was not Russian disinformation, and in retrospect, we shouldn't have demoted the story.
– Mark Zuckerberg in a letter to the Committee on the Judiciary, August 2024

Well, there it is. If you've been saying that Facebook did censor important stuff since 2020, it's quite possible that you were made fun of at the last four Thanksgivings for being a conspiracy theorist.

I think somebody owes you an apology.

Anyway, what's your take on the story? Is Mark Zuckerberg admitting this because years have passed (and it's safe to do so), or there's more to it?
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.jpg
Sebastian Pier Junior Tech News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Android is about to receive a significant speed boost
Android is about to receive a significant speed boost
World's slimmest foldable phone will undercut Galaxy Z Fold 6 in price, too
World's slimmest foldable phone will undercut Galaxy Z Fold 6 in price, too
Best Buy slashes a huge $250 off the 256GB Pixel Tablet, but for extremely limited time
Best Buy slashes a huge $250 off the 256GB Pixel Tablet, but for extremely limited time
FCC deals a blow to T-Mobile and SpaceX's satellite ambitions but there's still hope
FCC deals a blow to T-Mobile and SpaceX's satellite ambitions but there's still hope
Samsung display breakthrough to bring phones that won't have to be charged daily
Samsung display breakthrough to bring phones that won't have to be charged daily
The flagship OnePlus 12 256GB is selling fast after a gorgeous discount on Amazon
The flagship OnePlus 12 256GB is selling fast after a gorgeous discount on Amazon

Latest News

Save big on a new Galaxy Tab with these top Back-To-School Samsung deals
Save big on a new Galaxy Tab with these top Back-To-School Samsung deals
Apple will release 8 very different iPhone 16 models
Apple will release 8 very different iPhone 16 models
Apple iPhone 16 vs iPhone 16 Pro processor differences revealed
Apple iPhone 16 vs iPhone 16 Pro processor differences revealed
Best Samsung Back-to-School Offers on smartphones and wearables to splurge on
Best Samsung Back-to-School Offers on smartphones and wearables to splurge on
The Garmin Fenix 8 and Fenix E are officially here to blow the Apple Watch Ultra 3 out of the water
The Garmin Fenix 8 and Fenix E are officially here to blow the Apple Watch Ultra 3 out of the water
Another curious Pixel 9 Pro XL bug crops up, this one affecting the camera of Google's new flagship
Another curious Pixel 9 Pro XL bug crops up, this one affecting the camera of Google's new flagship
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless