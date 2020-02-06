Verizon-compatible TicWatch Pro 4G/LTE scores all-time high discount on Amazon





That's primarily because the battery life on most Wear OS smartwatches is pretty terrible with only GPS and Bluetooth functionality in tow, which means adding 4G LTE support would almost certainly result in disastrous running times between charges.





That's not quite the case as far as the LTE-capable TicWatch Pro is concerned, which can purportedly keep the lights on for 18 hours of uninterrupted cellular usage while bumping up its endurance to as much as 30 days (!!!) in an "Essential Mode" where many advanced features are automatically switched off.



This absolute beast of a Wear OS smartwatch normally costs $299, but Amazon can hook you up with a $79.01 discount equating to 26 percent off the aforementioned list price today only. If you choose to purchase the aptly named TicWatch Pro 4G/LTE directly from Mobvoi, its China-based manufacturer, you're actually looking at saving a couple of bucks more, but alas, that killer deal is also set to expire at the end of the day.





On the bright side, the incredibly versatile and decidedly stylish (albeit a little bulky) smartwatch will not go back up to its regular price as soon as this promotion ends, fetching 250 instead of 300 bucks through February 11 as part of Mobvoi's extensive and extended Valentine's Day sale





In addition to 4G LTE connectivity exclusively supported on Verizon's market-leading network , this particular variant of the TicWatch Pro has a top-notch 1GB RAM count going for it, as well as a large and beautiful 1.39-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 400 x 400 pixels, a premium build combining polyamide, glass fiber, stainless steel, and aluminum materials, Google Pay functionality, a built-in GPS chip, heart rate monitor, and incredible resistance to everything from water immersion to extreme temperatures, pressure shock, solar radiation, humidity, sand, and dust.





But perhaps the key selling point is an innovative layered display technology that allows you to switch from the aforementioned AMOLED panel to a much more frugal LCD whenever you need to save power and reduce energy consumption. If you alternate between the AMOLED and LCD screens, you should be able to squeeze at least five days of battery life in "normal" use, which sounds absolutely amazing for a Wear OS smartwatch.

Even though smartwatches with Wear OS (previously known as Android Wear) have been around for the better part of a decade now, it's still hard to find a Google-powered alternative to Apple or Samsung's cellular-enabled wearable devices.