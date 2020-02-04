TicWatch Valentine's Day sale offers special discounts on several smartwatches
Before listing all the deals, it's worth noting that Mobvoi's Valentine's Day sale runs from February 3 through February 13, but some deals will only be live until February 11 or February 12. Most smartwatches on sale are discounted by 20 percent, but the TicWatch 4G/LTE is getting a slightly lower discount, while TicWatch C2 a bigger one.
- TicWatch Pro 4G/LTE - $250 (was $300)
February 3-12
- TicWatch S2 - $143 (was $180)
- TicWatch E2 - $128 (was $160)
- TicWatch C2 - $128 (was $200)
February 3-13
- TicWatch Pro - $200 (was $250)
Each smartwatch is available in different colors, but except one model (TicWatch C2), they're all priced the same. Also, Mobvoi offers an 80 percent discount on the TicPods Free to all customers who purchase any smartwatch during the sale.
