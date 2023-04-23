Source inside Apple reportedly says three tablets will lose iPadOS support this year

The first-generation iPad Pro models, the 12.9-inch variant released in November 2015 and the 9.7-inch model released the following March, are losing iPadOS support according to iPhoneSoft , a French publication (via AppleInsider ). The latter cites "an internal source at Apple" who told the publication that the two first-gen iPad Pro tablets and the fifth-generation iPad will not be receiving iPadOS 17.







The fifth-generation iPad is powered by Apple's A9 chipset featuring a dual-core processor. The chip was built by Samsung using its 14nm process node, and TSMC using its 16nm process node. The two first-generation iPad Pro models were equipped with the A9X which was built by TSMC using its next-gen 16nm process node. This chipset was paired with 4GB of RAM for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro and 2GB of RAM for the 9.7-inch model. Apple previously ended support for iPhone models that were powered by the A9 SoC. As a result, the iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus were not updated to iOS 16.









There are conflicting reports about which, if any, iPhone models will lose iOS support with iOS 17. One tipster says that the iPhone models unveiled in the third quarter of 2017, the iPhone X, the iPhone 8, and the iPhone 8 Plus, will not be updated to the latest version of the iPhone operating system later this year. The very next day, another tipster who claims to have "a man inside Apple," said that all iPhone handsets that received iOS 16 will be getting updated to iOS 17





Originally expected to be an update focused on performance improvements and bug fixes, over the last few weeks, it appears that iOS 17 will have some interesting new features after all. The same tipster claiming to have a source inside Apple says that there will be additional capabilities for the Dynamic Island, which will be on all four iPhone 15 models. Also coming to iOS 17 are "Active Widgets" that include elements allowing users to interact with them.





We should learn more about iOS 17 on June 5th when Apple kicks off WWDC. At that time, we might learn from Apple exactly which devices will be receiving iOS 17 and iPadOS 17.

