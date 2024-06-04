Threads update gives players more control over their feed

Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Threads is rolling out so many updates that it no longer has time to announce them prior to deployment. The most recent update brings one important feature that will allow its users to choose what they want to see on their feed.

Announced by Adam Mosseri on Threads, a new option that allows users to decide whether or not they want to see a post on their feed is now rolling out to everyone. It also makes it easier to find certain posts that you might be interested in.

Once your Threads app receives the update, you’ll be able to swipe right on a post to like it, or swipe left to prevent other posts like it from appearing on your feed.

In an effort to give people more control over their Threads experience, we’re rolling out the option to swipe right on a post to like it, or swipe left to show you’re not interested. We’ll use those signals to show you more posts like the ones you swipe right on and fewer of those you swipe left on.


It’s worth mentioning that you can undo your action if you accidentally swipe left on a post (or right). It’s a nifty little feature that will hopefully make your feed more interesting as you use it more.
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

