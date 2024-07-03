Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
Threads hits 175 million users and celebrates its one year anniversary

Threads hits 175 million users in a year, aims for cultural relevance
Image credit — PhoneArena

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg recently revealed that Threads, the company's response to Elon Musk's X, has achieved a substantial milestone, reaching 175 million monthly active users in just under a year.


Launched on July 5th, 2023, Threads swiftly integrated with Instagram, enabling users to sign up using their existing Instagram accounts. This strategy may have played a role in the app's impressive growth, particularly given that a large portion of its users continue to come from promotions within Instagram.

However, despite its rapid growth in monthly active users, Meta has yet to share daily user figures. This could imply that Threads is still experiencing a considerable amount of casual traffic from individuals who haven't yet integrated it into their daily routines.

Zuckerberg's aspiration for Threads is evident. He envisions it as Meta's next billion-user app, and the company is actively targeting markets like Japan, where they believe there's potential to capture a larger share of the market from X.

Currently, Threads remains a financial investment for Meta, but the company is exploring the possibility of introducing ads sometime next year. With its existing integration with Instagram's ad system and a deliberate focus on lighter content, Threads could provide a safer alternative for advertisers seeking a break from X.

While Threads may not yet be a cultural phenomenon, its consistent growth offers Meta the opportunity to cultivate its relevance. As Instagram head Adam Mosseri stated at its launch, the goal is to achieve cultural significance and amass hundreds of millions of users.

In just a year, Threads has achieved significant growth, but its journey is far from over. It remains to be seen whether it will become the cultural hub and billion-user app that Meta envisions.
Johanna Romero
