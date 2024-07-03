Threads hits 175 million users and celebrates its one year anniversary

Image credit — PhoneArena





Launched on July 5th, 2023, Threads swiftly integrated with Instagram, enabling users to sign up using their existing Instagram accounts. This strategy may have played a role in the app's impressive growth, particularly given that a large portion of its users continue to come from promotions within Instagram.

However, despite its rapid growth in monthly active users, Meta has yet to share daily user figures. This could imply that Threads is still experiencing a considerable amount of casual traffic from individuals who haven't yet integrated it into their daily routines.