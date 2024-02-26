Threads bookmarking feature begins official rollout for all users
Following a two-week long testing period, Threads by Instagram has announced that the ability to bookmark posts is finally rolling out to its users. This has been one of the platform's most requested features since its launch last year.
Saving, or bookmarking, posts has been available on the Instagram app for years. So when Threads, which is an app managed by the same folks that manage the main Instagram app, initially launched without it, many users asked for that to be brought to the brand new social media app. Fortunately, approximately two weeks ago, Instagram head Adam Mosseri announced that a limited test was underway to bring a bookmarking feature to Threads.
Source - Threads
Saving posts on Threads will be available by tapping on the three-dot menu located on the top right of a post. Once tapped, you'll be able to see the option to "Save" right at the top, followed by hiding, muting, unfollowing, and reporting a post or user. Since the feature is in the process of rolling out, you may not see it right away. However, I was able to see if after force closing the application and opening it again.
Source - Threads
There are currently at least two other tests underway in Threads: Drafting posts and trending topics — both of which were announced by Mosseri about a week ago. If the timeline of taking features from testing to production in two weeks' time continues, we can be looking at a rollout for both of these as early as next week. I think it is safe to say that Threads by Instagram shows no signs of slowing down, especially when the rate at which the app is being downloaded has seen a recent boom, giving some real competition to its biggest counterpart: X, the app formerly known as Twitter.
