Threads bookmarking feature begins official rollout for all users





Saving, or bookmarking, posts has been available on the Instagram app for years. So when Threads, which is an app managed by the same folks that manage the main Instagram app, initially launched without it, many users asked for that to be brought to the brand new social media app. Fortunately, approximately two weeks ago, Instagram head Adam Mosseri announced that a limited test was underway to bring a bookmarking feature to Threads.





Source - Threads





Saving posts on Threads will be available by tapping on the three-dot menu located on the top right of a post. Once tapped, you'll be able to see the option to "Save" right at the top, followed by hiding, muting, unfollowing, and reporting a post or user. Since the feature is in the process of rolling out, you may not see it right away. However, I was able to see if after force closing the application and opening it again.





Source - Threads



