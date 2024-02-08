Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

Threads tests a bookmarking feature just like the one Instagram has

Instagram Threads is experimenting with a new feature that mirrors functionality found on Instagram proper: the ability to save posts for later viewing. Announced by Instagram head Adam Mosseri, the limited test allows users to bookmark favorite posts via a three-dot menu in the top right corner.

This latest update includes a new saving feature that complements the existing bookmarking option on Instagram. Similar to Instagram's existing bookmarking system, users will have a "save" button to store posts and find them later in a dedicated section within the app's settings. The feature could be incredibly useful for going back to content, especially posts that have links to longer articles, at a more convenient time. This addition comes in response to user requests and aims to improve organization within the app.


Since its launch last year, Threads has been constantly adding new features to attract users and stay competitive with X and other social networks. Threads currently lacks certain features such as direct messaging, advanced search filters, and list creation.

However, the app has recently introduced searchable tags, the ability to see all the posts you've liked on the web version, and there are rumors circulating about the possible inclusion of chronological search and trending topics. This latter one though, being considered with much caution due to spam concerns, but still with internal prototypes being spotted.

Despite these shortcomings, Threads has amassed an impressive 130 million monthly users — as per a recent Mark Zuckerberg's statement — and has seen a recent spike in app downloads. Zuckerberg envisions Threads as a potential powerhouse platform for Meta, and the addition of the bookmarking feature is a small step in that direction. It remains to be seen which of the heavily requested features Threads will launch next, but hopefully this approach to listen to the community's wants and needs pays off in the long run for the platform.

